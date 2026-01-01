Without dedicated tracking tools, landscape architects face hurdles that impact project delivery and profitability:
Automated reminders keep timesheets on track so no work goes unrecorded.
Lock and approve entries with audit trails to support transparent invoicing.
Visual workload insights highlight team capacity and prevent burnout.
Instantly export complete, compliant time records with a few clicks.
Tag hours by site, phase, or client to inform accurate budgeting.
Automate follow-ups and reporting so your team focuses on design, not data entry.
No chasing timesheets, no manual reports. Brain does the heavy lifting for you.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who is pending submissions?” or “Where are hours logged?” and get answers instantly.
Receive AI-generated summaries of team time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and assigned to relevant tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, initiates follow-ups, and composes reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing logs or unusual time patterns early, avoiding costly errors.