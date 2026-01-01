Without a specialized system, tracking time during assignments can become chaotic. Journalists face these hurdles without tailored tools:
ClickUp’s automated reminders ensure every story's time is logged before deadlines.
With approvals and locked entries, your time logs are always accurate and auditable.
Live Workload views highlight when your assignment hours are tipping the balance.
ClickUp archives every time entry and edit, ready for instant export.
Tag your time by assignment or editorial category for precise reporting.
Automated alerts and summaries let you focus on storytelling, not spreadsheets.
Teams that demand precise, efficient tracking for assignments and deadlines
No manual follow-ups or tedious reports. Brain automates your time tracking effortlessly.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How many hours on story X?” and get instant responses.
Brain captures conversations and maps them to the correct assignments without extra effort.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time spent and progress before editorial meetings.
Brain assigns tasks, flags overtime, and generates reports so you can focus on reporting.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep projects on track.