Tracking time without a dedicated system can disrupt your reporting flow and revenue tracking. Here's what journalists face without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders help you capture hours before deadlines hit.
Lock and approve time entries to guarantee billing accuracy.
Real-time workload views help you balance assignments and avoid burnout.
Export comprehensive time logs instantly for audits or reports.
Tag hours by article, client, or project for transparent reporting.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on writing.
Professionals who need precise and efficient time management
ClickUp Brain automates everything so you can focus on stories, not spreadsheets.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Time spent per story?” for quick answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of workload and time allocations before meetings.
Meetings and interviews are logged and linked to relevant projects without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports with no manual input.
Brain spots missing or inconsistent entries before they impact payroll or invoices.