Time Tracking Software Tailored for Journalists

Time Tracking Designed to Empower Journalists

Log your reporting hours, streamline billing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups so you focus on storytelling.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Journalists Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Tracking time without a dedicated system can disrupt your reporting flow and revenue tracking. Here's what journalists face without specialized time tracking:

  • Missed or late time records — causing billing delays and lost income
  • Manual logging errors — inaccurate hours affecting project budgets
  • No insight into workload balance — risking burnout during tight deadlines
  • Lack of audit trails — complicating client billing disputes
  • Hours and tasks disconnected — making project management cumbersome
  • Difficulty verifying freelance contributions — delaying payments
  • Inability to generate detailed time reports — limiting client transparency
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Journalists’ Needs

Outdated methods cause delays, errors, and lack of clarity.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets tracked via spreadsheets or email, prone to oversight
  • No real-time access to logged hours
  • Manual approvals lacking transparency
  • Time entries disconnected from articles or assignments
  • Capacity estimated without data
  • Audit trails incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time logging linked directly to stories and projects
  • Real-time visibility into your hours
  • Automated approvals with full audit history
  • Integrated tasks and time for seamless workflow
  • Workload insights to manage deadlines effectively
  • Secure, exportable records for every entry
Journalist Benefits

What Powerful Time Tracking Enables for Journalists

Unreliable tracking and manual processes limit your productivity and accuracy.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Story’s Time Is Accurately Logged

Automated reminders help you capture hours before deadlines hit.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours with Confidence

Lock and approve time entries to guarantee billing accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Drains Your Creativity

Real-time workload views help you balance assignments and avoid burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews Without Last-Minute Scrambles

Export comprehensive time logs instantly for audits or reports.

ClickUp Reports

Showcase Exactly Where Your Time Goes

Tag hours by article, client, or project for transparent reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time on Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on writing.

Start Tracking Your Reporting Hours with Precision

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Journalist Time Tracking Software

Professionals who need precise and efficient time management

If You're a Freelance Journalist

  • Eliminate chasing lost timesheets. Automated nudges remind you and your editors to submit on time
  • Quickly see which assignments lack logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve your own or collaborators’ time swiftly. Entries are locked to prevent changes after approval
  • Enter every billing cycle with complete, verified time data ready to invoice

If You're an Editorial Manager

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout during tight deadlines
  • Reallocate assignments easily from the Workload dashboard without disrupting workflow
  • Skip manual follow-ups. ClickUp handles timesheet reminders automatically
  • Approve team hours in seconds to keep projects moving smoothly
AI-Driven Efficiency

How Time Tracking Looks Without Manual Hassles

ClickUp Brain automates everything so you can focus on stories, not spreadsheets.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheet Updates

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Your Time Data

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Time spent per story?” for quick answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of workload and time allocations before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and interviews are logged and linked to relevant projects without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports with no manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Avoid Billing Errors

Brain spots missing or inconsistent entries before they impact payroll or invoices.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Journalists

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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