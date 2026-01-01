Without a dedicated time tracking system, job placement agencies face costly inefficiencies:
Automation ensures every consultant submits hours before payroll deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate and audit-ready payroll data.
Workload views highlight capacity challenges so adjustments happen proactively.
Every time entry is logged and easily exportable to meet compliance needs.
Tag and report hours by client, job order, or placement for transparent billing.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so your team focuses on placements.
Teams that depend on accurate, timely consultant time data to drive success
No chasing timesheets, no compiling reports, no manual validation—just intelligent automation.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders and flags missing data automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How are hours distributed?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates summaries of time tracking, workloads, and progress on demand.
Meetings and conversations are logged and linked to the right placements without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports with zero effort.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent problems.