Precision Time Tracking for IT Experts

Time Tracking Software Tailored for IT Professionals

Accurately log project hours, streamline approvals, analyze time expenditures, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your tracking workflows.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Why IT Professionals Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking billable hours and project time without an integrated system leads to costly inefficiencies. IT teams face unique hurdles without dedicated software:

  • Inconsistent time logs disrupt project billing — leading to revenue losses
  • Manual entry errors inflate or underreport hours — impacting client trust and forecasts
  • Lack of real-time capacity visibility — causes overcommitment and developer burnout
  • Difficulty maintaining compliance on contracts and SLAs — risking penalties
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing updates — reducing focus on development
  • Disjointed tools prevent holistic project insights — blocking effective decision-making
  • Verifying contractor and freelancer hours is cumbersome — delaying payments
  • Inability to analyze labor costs accurately — undermining budgeting and staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet IT Needs

Fragmented data and manual processes stall productivity and transparency.

Legacy Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Time submissions often delayed or overlooked until project deadlines
  • Approval workflows managed offline with little tracking
  • Time tracking disconnected from code commits, tasks, and sprints
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance and audit data scattered and incomplete

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for time entries linked directly to tasks and projects
  • Live visibility into logged hours across teams and projects
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and notifications
  • Integrated with development workflows for accurate time capture
  • Workload views provide real capacity insights
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof time records for compliance and billing
Empowering IT Teams

Unlock New Possibilities with Dedicated IT Time Tracking

Clunky, generic tools hold back IT professionals from maximizing efficiency and accountability.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour Again

ClickUp automations ensure timesheets are submitted before invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Logs for Accurate Billing

Secure approvals and locked time entries guarantee reliable client invoicing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Developer Overload Before It Impacts Delivery

Workload insights highlight capacity issues to rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Time Records

ClickUp archives every entry and modification with export-ready audit logs.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Every Hour to Projects or Clients

Track labor costs accurately by tagging hours with project and client details.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Overhead of Time Tracking

Automated reminders and status updates keep your team’s tracking effortless.

Start Tracking Time Precisely Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which IT Roles Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives project success and client satisfaction

If You're a Project Manager in IT

  • Eliminate timesheet follow-up chaos. Automated nudges before and after deadlines
  • Instantly spot missing submissions without sifting through emails
  • Approve logged hours swiftly. Locked entries protect against post-approval changes
  • Enter client meetings and billing cycles with verified, audit-ready data

If You're a Software Development Lead

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and maintain velocity
  • Reassign tasks through ClickUp’s Workload view, no extra tools required
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages time tracking follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours in moments and focus on development priorities
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports—ClickUp Brain handles it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Reminder Stress

Set deadlines once, and Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Answers Instantly

Query “Which developers haven’t logged time?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews with Ready Summaries

Brain crafts automatic summaries of time, progress, and workload for your meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, code reviews, and discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Your Workflow Oversight

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing timesheets and unusual patterns early to prevent billing errors.

Common Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for IT Professionals

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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