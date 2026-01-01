Time Tracking Software for IT Managers

Time Tracking Designed to Empower IT Managers

Monitor billable hours, approve timesheets efficiently, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time management workflows.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why IT Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time without a dedicated system creates chaos in IT management. Here's what IT Managers face without precise time tracking:

  • Inaccurate project time logging — leading to budget overruns and missed deadlines
  • Manual timesheets prone to errors — causing billing discrepancies and client dissatisfaction
  • Lack of visibility into team workload — risking burnout and resource misallocation
  • Compliance and audit risks — missing detailed records for client or regulatory reviews
  • Excessive time spent chasing updates — detracting from strategic IT leadership
  • Disconnected time data and project management — hindering effective decision-making
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — leading to invoicing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — impairing project profitability analysis
Traditional vs ClickUp

How Legacy Time Tracking Falls Short for IT Managers

Disjointed processes and delayed insights stall IT project success.

Conventional Methods

  • Timesheets collected via emails or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into hours logged until end of cycle
  • Approval processes lack transparency and audit trails
  • Time entries isolated from project tasks and milestones
  • Resource allocation based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Instant visibility into hours logged across teams
  • Streamlined approvals with automated reminders and audit-ready records
  • Seamless integration of time, tasks, and projects
  • Workload dashboard highlights capacity versus actual hours
  • Export-ready, secured records for compliance and audits
IT Manager Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Superior Time Tracking for IT Managers

Outdated systems slow your IT team down. Here’s how effective time tracking transforms your management approach.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Project Hour Is Accounted For

Automated deadline reminders guarantee all team members submit timesheets before billing cycles.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Client Billing

Lock entries and track approvals to provide accurate, audit-ready billing information.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overextended Team Members Early

Real-time workload views help you balance assignments and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Reviews with Confidence

Complete audit trails and exportable logs make regulatory and client audits straightforward.

ClickUp Reports

Visualize Labor Costs by Project or Client

Tag hours for detailed reporting and informed budget management.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Tracking Administration

Automated reminders and reports free your team to focus on critical IT tasks.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From IT Manager Time Tracking Software

Teams relying on precise time data to drive project success and operational efficiency

If You're an IT Project Manager

  • Stop chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Gain instant insight into who’s logged hours and who hasn’t
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Lock entries to maintain data integrity
  • Enter every project phase with clean, verified time data for accurate billing

If You're an IT Department Lead

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and optimize productivity
  • Reassign tasks easily via Workload view without interrupting workflows
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s logged hours quickly so you can focus on priorities
ClickUp Brain Features Supporting IT Time Tracking

Simplify Time Tracking With AI-Driven Automation

Eliminate tedious follow-ups and manual reports. Let Brain do the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers in Seconds Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “Where was time spent?” and get instant AI responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Project Reviews

Automatic summaries of time allocations and workload are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Log Often-Missed Work

Meetings and informal discussions get captured and linked to the right tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Time Tracking Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual time patterns early, protecting project budgets.

Common Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for IT Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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