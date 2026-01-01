Without a tailored time tracking system, IT consultants face unique hurdles that impede productivity and profitability:
Automated reminders and deadline alerts ensure every consulting minute is captured before invoicing.
Lock time entries after approval to provide transparent, audit-ready reports for client billing.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus logged hours, helping prevent burnout.
Every edit and approval is tracked and exportable, so you're always ready for compliance checks.
Tag hours by project or client to generate detailed cost and profitability reports.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so you focus on consulting, not admin.
Set deadlines once. Brain automatically sends reminders and flags late entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “How are client hours distributed?” and get rapid answers.
Brain logs untracked work like calls and meetings, linking them to the right projects.
Brain generates AI-written summaries of time usage and project progress for your reviews.
Set Autopilot Agents to flag overtime, assign follow-ups, and create reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your billing accurate.