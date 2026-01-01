Tracking development time without a dedicated system can lead to missed deadlines and inaccurate billing. Here's what iOS teams face without purpose-built software:
ClickUp’s automatic timers and task linking ensure every second of development is captured accurately.
Real-time time logs feed into sprint dashboards, simplifying progress tracking and retrospectives.
Workload views highlight when team members are overbooked, enabling timely adjustments.
Every time entry is locked and logged, providing transparent records for billing and compliance.
Tag hours by feature or bug fix to understand where your development time is spent.
ClickUp Brain handles time entry follow-ups and generates summaries, freeing you to code.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time today?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked hours, workload, and progress.
Meetings, code reviews, and discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your input.
Brain spots missing or inconsistent entries early to prevent billing or payroll problems.