Handling billable hours without a specialized time tracking tool creates costly errors and delays:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly, capturing all client work hours.
Lock approved entries with audit trails so invoices are accurate and defensible.
Workload views reveal capacity bottlenecks, enabling proactive task redistribution.
Every time entry is logged and exportable, simplifying compliance and financial reviews.
Tag hours precisely for transparent client billing and internal cost tracking.
Automated alerts and summaries reduce manual follow-up, freeing your team to focus on billable work.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing timesheets.
Ask Brain questions like “Which projects lack submitted hours?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and billing progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings and informal discussions are tracked and linked to client projects without manual input.
Brain monitors overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates billing reports seamlessly.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect invoicing accuracy.