Time Tracking Software for Invoicing

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Invoicing Teams

Accurately log billable hours, streamline invoice preparation, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups and approvals for timely billing.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Invoicing Demands Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Handling billable hours without a specialized time tracking tool creates costly errors and delays:

  • Invoices get delayed or inaccurate — billing cycles extend and cash flow suffers
  • Manual entry leads to missed billable time — lost revenue adds up quickly
  • Discrepancies spark client disputes — trust and relationships erode
  • No clear record for audits — compliance and financial reviews become stressful
  • Managers spend hours reconciling data — instead of focusing on client work
  • Time data disconnected from projects — prevents accurate cost tracking
  • Freelancer and contractor billing is unreliable — invoicing errors increase
  • Finance lacks reliable labor cost insights — budgeting and forecasting falter
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Invoicing Teams

Disjointed tools, manual processes, and lack of insight complicate billing and slow revenue recognition.

Traditional Approaches

  • Manual timesheets submitted via email or spreadsheets
  • No real-time access to billable hours
  • Invoice approvals scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries isolated from client projects
  • Billing estimates based on incomplete data
  • Audit trails are partial or non-existent

ClickUp Time Tracking for Invoicing

  • Centralized, locked timesheets with automatic submission
  • Instant visibility into billable hours and project progress
  • Streamlined approvals with full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time tracking and invoicing workflows
  • Accurate workload views to manage capacity and billing
  • Export-ready, compliant records for audits and client transparency
Invoicing Benefits

Unlock Key Invoicing Advantages with Robust Time Tracking Software

Delays, inaccuracies, and fragmented data hinder invoicing efficiency and profitability.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly, capturing all client work hours.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Billing

Lock approved entries with audit trails so invoices are accurate and defensible.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Staff Before It Affects Billing Quality

Workload views reveal capacity bottlenecks, enabling proactive task redistribution.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Confidently Pass Audits with Complete Records

Every time entry is logged and exportable, simplifying compliance and financial reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Detail Labor Costs by Client and Project

Tag hours precisely for transparent client billing and internal cost tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin Overhead

Automated alerts and summaries reduce manual follow-up, freeing your team to focus on billable work.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Teams Gain the Most from Invoicing Time Tracking Software

Teams where precise time data directly impacts billing and revenue.

For Billing and Invoicing Managers

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions every billing cycle
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted or incomplete entries without manual chasing
  • Approve billable hours swiftly. Lock entries to maintain invoice accuracy
  • Enter each billing period with verified, audit-ready time data

For Project and Account Managers

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout that impacts invoice delivery
  • Reallocate tasks within ClickUp’s workload view to optimize capacity and billing
  • Forget chasing timesheets. ClickUp automates reminder follow-ups
  • Approve your team's tracked hours quickly and get back to managing projects
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Eliminate manual admin and gain instant insights for invoicing accuracy.
#ClickUpBrain

Automate Timesheet Follow-Up Efforts

Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing timesheets.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Responses to Billing Time Queries

Ask Brain questions like “Which projects lack submitted hours?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Invoice Review Meetings

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and billing progress ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are tracked and linked to client projects without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Billing Workflows Run on Autopilot

Brain monitors overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates billing reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Affect Revenue

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect invoicing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Invoicing

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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