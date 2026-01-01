Time Tracking Software for Investment Managers

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Investment Managers

Effortlessly capture billable hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to keep your time tracking accurate and on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Investment Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking tools can jeopardize accuracy and compliance for investment teams. Without dedicated software, investment managers face:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions leading to billing delays and lost revenue
  • Manual data entry errors that distort client billing and project profitability
  • Lack of real-time visibility into resource allocation and capacity
  • Compliance risks with audit trails insufficient for regulatory scrutiny
  • Excessive administrative effort chasing timesheets rather than focusing on portfolio management
  • Fragmented data across multiple platforms hindering actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying external consultant hours causing billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting impacting strategic financial decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Isn’t Built for Investment Management

Fragmented data and manual processes compromise accuracy and efficiency.

Conventional Methods

  • Manual timesheets via spreadsheets or email, requiring consolidation
  • Delayed visibility into submitted hours until billing cycles
  • Approvals managed through disjointed email chains without audit records
  • Time data isolated from investment projects and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to export

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized, locked timesheets submitted within one platform
  • Real-time tracking and visibility into team hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit trail
  • Time linked directly to investment projects, deals, and tasks
  • Dynamic workload views presenting actual vs planned capacity
  • Fully exportable, tamper-proof compliance records at your fingertips
Investment Management Use Cases

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Dedicated Time Tracking for Investment Managers

Generic tools limit your ability to make timely, data-driven decisions.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Billing Delays with Timely Timesheet Submissions

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure every hour is captured and submitted before billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Accurate Invoices with Verified and Locked Timesheets

Approval workflows lock entries upon sign-off, maintaining billing integrity and audit readiness.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Burnout Risks Before They Affect Portfolio Performance

Workload dashboards highlight capacity overloads, empowering proactive resource redistribution.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Comprehensive Exportable Logs

Every time entry and change is logged securely, ready for regulatory review.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Transparent Labor Cost Reporting for Investment Projects

Tag hours by fund, client, or deal to generate detailed, export-ready reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders and status updates, so your team can focus on investment decisions.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who Gains the Most

Enhance Efficiency Across Investment Teams with Time Tracking

Investment teams that depend on precise time data to optimize operations and client billing.

For Portfolio Managers

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets in one click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Confidently proceed with billing using verified time data

For Compliance and Operations Teams

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout impacting portfolio outcomes
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly using workload insights—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets efficiently to maintain smooth operations
Harness AI to Streamline Every Step

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No more chasing, no manual reporting. Let ClickUp Brain handle it all.
#ClickUpBrain

End Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted time?” or “What’s the time allocation per deal?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries detail time, workload, and progress for efficient meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Often-Missed Work

Meetings and client discussions are logged and mapped to relevant projects by Brain.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Affect Billing

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent errors in invoicing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Investment Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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