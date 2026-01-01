Tracking hours during complex investigations without dedicated software leads to missed deadlines and lost hours:
ClickUp automations prompt timely time entry submissions so no minute on a story is lost.
Lock entries after approval with full audit trails, guaranteeing trustworthy records.
Workload views reveal hours logged versus capacity, helping you redistribute assignments.
Export comprehensive logs with timestamps and edit histories for full transparency.
Assign hours to specific investigations or sources for detailed cost analysis.
Automated reminders and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly in the background.
Professionals whose work demands exact and actionable time insights
No chasing, no guesswork, just intelligent automation supporting your investigative work.
Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time on case X?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of hours, progress, and workload save you prep time.
Meetings, interviews, and research time are logged and linked to the right investigations.
Brain monitors overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing delays or errors.