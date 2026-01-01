Tracking hours manually can disrupt your workflow and reduce earnings. Without specialized tools, interpreters often face:
Automated reminders guarantee timely timesheet submissions so no billable time slips through.
Approve and lock entries with audit trails, ensuring invoice accuracy and client trust.
Visualize your capacity and upcoming assignments to avoid burnout and optimize scheduling.
Instantly export detailed logs for compliance, client reviews, or dispute resolution.
Tag time entries to specific engagements for transparent reporting and streamlined billing.
Automate follow-ups and summaries so time tracking runs quietly in the background.
Interpreters and agencies who need precise, automated time management
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.
Ask natural language questions like “Which clients need invoicing?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automated summaries of your hours and workload without lifting a finger.
Meetings and prep discussions log themselves and connect to your projects.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain flags missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payment delays.