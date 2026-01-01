Balancing creativity with project deadlines demands accurate time tracking, yet traditional methods often fall short:
Automated reminders guarantee timely timesheet submissions aligned with project milestones.
Lock entries upon approval with full audit trails to streamline client billing.
Visual workload insights help balance assignments and prevent burnout.
Export complete logs for client reviews or internal compliance without hassle.
Tag hours by design stage or client to inform budgeting and forecasting.
Automate notifications and summaries to keep you focused on design, not admin.
Professionals needing accurate, actionable time insights to optimize design workflows
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports — Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who’s behind on time tracking?” and get immediate responses.
Automatically generated summaries outline tracked hours and project progress.
Meetings, client calls, and brainstorming sessions get logged and attributed correctly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports with zero manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns to prevent billing errors.