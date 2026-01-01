Juggling multiple clients and campaigns without a unified time tracking system creates chaos for integrated agencies:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every team member submits hours before billing cycles.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails give you confidence in every invoice.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus demand, helping you balance assignments.
Every time entry and approval is logged and available instantly for client reviews.
Tag hours by client, campaign, or service and generate insightful cost breakdowns.
Automated alerts and summaries let your agency focus on creative work, not chasing timesheets.
Teams that thrive on precise, transparent time data
No chasing, no manual checks. Let Brain Max power your agency’s workflows.
Set deadlines once; Brain Max sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain Max questions like “Who’s pending timesheets?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain Max flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without human intervention.
Brain Max spots missing entries or anomalies before they impact billing or delivery.