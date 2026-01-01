Time Tracking Software for Integrated Agencies

Time Tracking Tailored for Integrated Agencies

Keep track of every project hour, streamline billing, and rely on ClickUp Brain’s AI to manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Integrated Agencies Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Juggling multiple clients and campaigns without a unified time tracking system creates chaos for integrated agencies:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions lead to inaccurate client billing
  • Manual entry errors skew project budgets and profitability
  • Lack of visibility into team workloads causes missed deadlines and burnout
  • Difficulty aligning time data with campaigns hampers performance analysis
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets instead of strategizing
  • Disconnected tools prevent actionable insights across projects and teams
  • Freelancer and contractor hours are hard to verify increasing billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reports undermine agency growth decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Integrated Agencies

Fragmented processes and manual tracking block agency efficiency and growth.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets scattered across emails and spreadsheets
  • Delayed visibility into submissions and approvals
  • Approvals handled informally without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from client projects
  • Capacity managed by guesswork, risking overload
  • Compliance and billing records incomplete and error-prone

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheets within one platform
  • Real-time tracking and submission visibility
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time seamlessly linked to clients, projects, and tasks
  • Workload view for proactive capacity planning
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Agency Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Integrated Agencies

Traditional tools limit your agency’s ability to deliver on time and budget.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Timesheet Deadline Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every team member submits hours before billing cycles.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Billing

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails give you confidence in every invoice.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before It Impacts Delivery

Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus demand, helping you balance assignments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and approval is logged and available instantly for client reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Showcase Project Profitability with Detailed Reports

Tag hours by client, campaign, or service and generate insightful cost breakdowns.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Admin with Smart Automation

Automated alerts and summaries let your agency focus on creative work, not chasing timesheets.

Start Tracking Agency Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It Empowers

Which Integrated Agency Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Teams that thrive on precise, transparent time data

If You're an Account Manager

  • Eliminate endless timesheet reminders. Automated nudges keep your clients’ projects on track
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t submitted time without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve hours effortlessly. Locked entries ensure data consistency
  • Enter client meetings with accurate, verified time data for billing

If You're a Project Lead

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reassign tasks directly from workload views without extra tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve and finalize time entries swiftly to focus on project delivery
AI-Driven Automation

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no manual checks. Let Brain Max power your agency’s workflows.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain Max sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights on Time Status

Ask Brain Max questions like “Who’s pending timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even the Overlooked

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain Max flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without human intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early

Brain Max spots missing entries or anomalies before they impact billing or delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Integrated Agencies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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