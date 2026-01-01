Time Tracking Software for Insurance Agents

Time Tracking Tailored to Insurance Agents’ Needs

Monitor client consultations, policy processing, and claim handling effortlessly while ClickUp Brain’s AI automates follow-ups and insights.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Insurance Agents Rely on Specialized Time Tracking Software

Without a dedicated time tracking system, insurance agents face operational hurdles that impact productivity and compliance:

  • Delayed or missing time logs disrupt commission calculations and client billing
  • Manual entry errors cause inaccuracies in tracking billable hours
  • Lack of visibility into workload leads to uneven client service and agent burnout
  • Compliance risks increase without detailed audit trails for regulatory reviews
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets instead of focusing on client retention
  • Disconnected data from policy management tools complicates performance reporting
  • Verifying independent contractor hours becomes a frequent dispute source
  • Financial reporting suffers due to unreliable labour cost data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Insurance Agents' Demands

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow down client servicing and compliance.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets submitted via email or spreadsheets requiring manual consolidation
  • No timely visibility into hours logged until after billing cycles
  • Approval workflows managed through emails without traceability
  • Time tracked separately from policy and claim tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized submission and locking of timesheets in one platform
  • Real-time insights into agent hours and client engagements
  • Integrated approval system with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to policies, claims, and projects
  • Visual workload tools for accurate capacity management
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records at your fingertips
Key Benefits

Unlock the Potential of Time Tracking for Insurance Agents

Avoid lost commissions, missed deadlines, and compliance pitfalls with smarter time management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Interaction Is Logged for Accurate Billing

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure no consultation or claim processing time is missed.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Verified Timesheets Ready for Payroll and Commission Calculations

Lock entries with approvals and audit trails to guarantee data integrity.

ClickUp Views

Detect Agent Overload Before It Impacts Client Service

Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can balance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Complete Time Records for Compliance and Audits

Exportable logs with full edit histories simplify regulatory reporting.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labour Cost Reports Linked to Policies

Tag hours by client and product to track profitability accurately.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Load with Automated Tracking Tasks

ClickUp’s automations send reminders, compile summaries, and alert managers without manual effort.

Start Tracking Time Precisely Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Insurance Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives performance and compliance

If You're an Insurance Agency Manager

  • Stop the endless chase for timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify who’s missing logs without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with confidence. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with clean, verified agent hours

If You're a Claims or Underwriting Supervisor

  • Monitor workloads to prevent agent burnout and maintain service quality
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly from the workload dashboard
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. ClickUp follows up automatically
  • Approve team hours swiftly and focus on case resolutions
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Focus on clients while Brain handles reminders, reporting, and issue detection.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once and let Brain send automatic reminders and flag missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Status Updates Without Searching

Ask Brain questions like “Which agents haven’t submitted hours?” for immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with AI-Generated Summaries

Receive automated progress and workload reports as soon as you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and client calls are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain assigns follow-ups and flags overtime, ensuring compliance without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early Through AI Monitoring

Brain detects missing or irregular entries before they impact payroll or audits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Insurance Agents

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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