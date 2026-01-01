Without a dedicated time tracking system, inspection companies face significant operational hurdles:
Automated notifications ensure every inspector submits accurate logs before project deadlines.
Lock entries upon approval to guarantee error-free, audit-ready billing information.
Workload insights highlight capacity strains, helping balance assignments proactively.
Complete records of hours and approvals ready for regulatory reviews.
Assign hours to specific jobs to gain clear financial visibility.
Automated reminders and reports let your team focus on inspections, not paperwork.
Inspection roles that depend on precise, reliable time data to optimize operations
No missed entries, no tedious follow-ups, just intelligent automation handling your time data.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where time was spent and get instant answers.
Brain generates summaries of hours, workloads, and progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings, site visits, and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports with zero manual input.
Brain identifies missing or irregular time entries early to protect project timelines.