Tracking creative hours without a specialized tool is like illustrating without a canvas. Infographic designers face unique time management hurdles:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are complete before project deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries build trust with transparent billing.
Workload views highlight when team members are stretched too thin.
Export comprehensive audit trails that answer every billing question.
Tag hours by project or client to measure resource investment precisely.
Automated processes keep tracking running smoothly behind the scenes.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders for missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How much time went to client X?”
Brain generates automatic progress reports including tracked hours.
Meetings, feedback sessions, and design iterations log seamlessly to tasks.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing or irregular time logs to keep projects on track.