Without dedicated tools, indie developers often struggle with tracking time effectively, leading to:
Automated reminders keep your team on schedule so every feature ships on time.
Lock time entries with approvals to ensure your project stays financially on track.
Visual workload insights help balance creative demands and prevent crunch culture.
Export detailed time logs and progress reports ready for investor audits.
Tag hours by task or asset to understand where your resources go.
Automated alerts and summaries let you focus more on development, less on paperwork.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends smart reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask natural-language questions like “Who is behind schedule?” and get immediate insights.
AI-generated summaries compile hours, workload, and progress so you’re always ready.
Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and playtests are logged and linked to relevant tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without lifting a finger.
AI spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact your development timeline.