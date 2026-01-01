Time Tracking Software Tailored for Indie Game Creators

Track Every Minute Spent Building Your Indie Game

Easily log development hours, monitor project milestones, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time management so you focus on crafting memorable gameplay.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Obstacles

The Unique Time Tracking Challenges Indie Game Developers Face

Without dedicated tools, indie developers often struggle with tracking time effectively, leading to:

  • Missed deadlines and unclear progress — making project timelines unpredictable
  • Manual entries prone to errors — wasting hours fixing inaccurate logs
  • Difficulty balancing multiple roles — creative and technical tasks blur together
  • Lack of insight into team workload — risking burnout during crunch times
  • Fragmented tools causing inefficiencies — time data disconnected from actual development work
  • Inadequate tracking of freelance contributions — complicating budget management
  • Uncertainty in project cost estimations — impacting funding and resource allocation
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Cut It for Indie Game Devs

Manual logs, scattered apps, and limited visibility stall your creative process.

Old-School Tracking

  • Logging time in spreadsheets or notes, prone to loss or mistakes
  • No real-time overview of logged hours or project status
  • Hand approvals with no clear audit trail
  • Time data isolated from game development tasks
  • Capacity planning based on rough estimates
  • Compliance and billing records hard to reconcile

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for logging and locking hours with ease
  • Live dashboards showing real-time progress and hours spent
  • Automated approvals with full audit history
  • Time entries linked directly to development tasks and milestones
  • Visual workload balancing for teams and solo devs
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for billing and reporting
Key Benefits

How Dedicated Time Tracking Empowers Indie Game Developers

Don’t let outdated methods hold back your game’s potential.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Critical Development Milestone

Automated reminders keep your team on schedule so every feature ships on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Accurate Budget and Time Estimates

Lock time entries with approvals to ensure your project stays financially on track.

ClickUp Views

Spot Early Signs of Developer Burnout

Visual workload insights help balance creative demands and prevent crunch culture.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Funding Reviews with Confidence

Export detailed time logs and progress reports ready for investor audits.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Time Spent on Every Game Feature

Tag hours by task or asset to understand where your resources go.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tasks

Automated alerts and summaries let you focus more on development, less on paperwork.

Start Tracking Game Development Time Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Time Tracking Software for Indie Game Developers

Whether you’re a solo creator or part of a small team, precise time tracking is your ally.

If You’re a Solo Indie Developer

  • Keep every hour accountable. Automated reminders help you maintain consistent tracking without distractions
  • Visualize your workflow and identify bottlenecks easily
  • Approve and lock your entries quickly. Maintain accurate records for future projects or funding
  • Understand exactly where your time goes to optimize your creative process

If You’re Part of a Small Indie Studio

  • Monitor team workload and redistribute tasks to prevent burnout
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain handles timesheet reminders so you can focus on game design
  • Approve team hours in moments and move forward with confidence
  • Integrate time tracking with project management to keep everyone aligned
AI-Driven Efficiency

Experience Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

Let ClickUp Brain 4.0 and Brain Max automate your time management so you can create uninterrupted.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends smart reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Query Time Data Instantly

Ask natural-language questions like “Who is behind schedule?” and get immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Sprint Reviews Prepared

AI-generated summaries compile hours, workload, and progress so you’re always ready.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and playtests are logged and linked to relevant tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Red Flags Early

AI spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact your development timeline.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs about Time Tracking for Indie Game Developers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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