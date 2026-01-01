Juggling multiple projects and creative tasks without a dedicated time tracker can drain your energy and revenue:
Manual entries, scattered notes, and limited insights make time tracking a chore — not a tool.
Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure every minute you spend is captured and accounted for.
Time entries lock after approval, providing clear, trustworthy records for client invoices.
Visual workload insights help you balance projects and avoid burnout.
ClickUp stores detailed logs and edits with easy export options for transparency.
Tag time by project or client and generate professional reports to demonstrate your value.
AI automations handle follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so you focus on creating.
Independent creators who need accurate, flexible time tracking to grow their craft and business.
Let AI handle the admin so you can focus on your craft.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which projects lack logged hours?” and get immediate answers.
AI generates summaries of time spent, progress, and workload for quick reporting.
Brain logs meetings, brainstorming sessions, and spontaneous tasks automatically.
AI flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing hours and unusual patterns before they impact billing.