Handling billable hours without a dedicated system is like navigating complex immigration laws without guidance. Here’s what immigration legal teams face without tailored time tracking:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every hour is recorded before billing deadlines.
With approvals and locked entries, ClickUp guarantees accurate, tamper-proof billing data.
Real-time workload insights help balance hours across attorneys and support staff.
Every change and approval is logged, providing full transparency and compliance assurance.
Tag hours by client and matter to generate detailed, export-ready financial reports.
Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on cases, not paperwork.
Law professionals who depend on precise time records for billing and case management
No more manual chasing or guesswork. Brain automates your time tracking workflows.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “How long spent on case X?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of billable hours and workload progress ready when you need them.
Meetings and client communications are logged and linked to the correct matters.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your billing accuracy.