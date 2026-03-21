Handling tutoring hours without a centralized tool can disrupt your workflow. Here’s what IELTS tutors face without tailored time tracking:
Set automated reminders so no session slips through the cracks before invoicing.
Use approval workflows and audit trails to guarantee accurate and tamper-proof records.
Visualize your workload in real time to prevent burnout and maintain quality teaching.
Export detailed time logs and edits instantly for transparent client reporting.
Tag hours to specific students or courses to see which sessions drive your income.
Automate reminders and reports so you can spend more time preparing lessons.
Tutors and coaching centers that depend on accurate time data for billing and productivity
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries for you.
Ask questions like “Which sessions are unlogged?” or “Where is my time spent?” and get immediate AI responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your logged hours, workload, and progress ahead of reviews.
Meetings and tutoring discussions are logged and connected to the correct student tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports automatically, freeing your time.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual time patterns early to prevent billing errors.