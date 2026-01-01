Time Tracking for Hybrid Teams

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Hybrid Workforces

Effortlessly monitor hours across home and office, automate approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your hybrid team aligned and productive.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Why Hybrid Teams Need Specialized Time Tracking

The Unique Challenges of Time Tracking in Hybrid Work

Managing hours across remote and onsite locations without a unified system creates chaos. Hybrid teams face these hurdles without dedicated time tracking:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — remote employees miss deadlines more often
  • Errors multiplying with manual spreadsheets — scattered data leads to costly inaccuracies
  • Hidden workload imbalances — overwork and burnout go unnoticed when teams are dispersed
  • Compliance risks increase — tracking labor laws across locations becomes complex
  • Managers overwhelmed with follow-ups — spending hours coordinating across tools
  • Disconnected time data and projects — productivity insights remain out of reach
  • Verifying contractor hours is tricky — remote freelancers complicate billing
  • Labor cost reporting is unreliable — decisions lack data-driven backing
Old Ways vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Fails Hybrid Workforces

Fragmented systems and manual processes slow hybrid teams down and obscure real-time insights.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually combined
  • Lack of visibility into remote submissions until issues arise
  • Approvals managed through scattered emails, no audit trail
  • Time data siloed from tasks and projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Hybrid Time Tracking

  • Unified platform with instant timesheet submissions and locking
  • Real-time dashboards showing hybrid team hours
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Seamless integration of time tracking with tasks and projects
  • Workload views balancing in-office and remote capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records on demand
Empower Hybrid Teams

Unlock New Possibilities for Hybrid Work Time Tracking

Traditional tools can’t keep pace with hybrid demands. Here’s what modern time tracking makes possible:
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Arrives Before Payroll Deadlines

Automations from ClickUp Brain send timely reminders so remote and onsite submissions never slip through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll accuracy, even across multiple work locations.

ClickUp Views

Detect Burnout Risks in Dispersed Teams Early

Workload analytics reveal capacity imbalances whether your team is in-office or remote.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Exportable, Complete Records

All time entries and edits are securely stored and instantly exportable for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clarity on Labor Costs by Location and Project

Tag and report hours by cost center, project, or work setting with ease.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Admin Overhead with Smart Automation

Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders and summaries so time tracking runs quietly in the background.

Start Tracking Hybrid Work Hours Accurately Today

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Hybrid Work Time Tracking?

Teams that require precise, location-independent time management

For HR Leaders Managing Hybrid Workforces

  • Eliminate timesheet chase. Automated nudges ensure submissions from every location
  • Quickly identify who’s pending without manual checks
  • Approve and lock entries in one place. Prevent edits post-approval for data integrity
  • Enter payroll cycles confident in clean, verified hybrid time data

For Department Heads Overseeing Distributed Teams

  • Monitor workload trends to prevent remote or onsite burnout
  • Balance assignments effortlessly using the Workload view across locations
  • Forget reminder emails. Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve team hours swiftly and refocus on leadership priorities
AI-Driven Time Management

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

ClickUp Brain automates the heavy lifting so hybrid teams stay aligned without constant oversight.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once. Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights with AI-Powered Queries

Ask “Who missed submissions?” or “How was time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Prepared Summaries

Receive AI-generated overviews of hybrid work hours, progress, and workload.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even Remote Conversations

Meetings and chats logged and linked to tasks automatically for full visibility.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows Across Locations

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Affect Your Hybrid Team

Brain identifies anomalies and missing data early to protect payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Hybrid Work Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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