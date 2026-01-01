Time Tracking Tailored for Hybrid Teams

Time Tracking Software Designed for Hybrid Workforces

Capture hours across locations, streamline approvals, analyze workforce costs, and let ClickUp Brain AI manage your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Hybrid Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Coordinating time across remote and in-office employees can create chaos. Without dedicated software, hybrid teams face:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays and gaps disrupt payroll cycles
  • Error-prone manual tracking — inaccuracies drain budgets and distort productivity
  • Hidden workload imbalances — overburdened staff risk burnout unnoticed
  • Compliance vulnerabilities — fragmented records jeopardize audits and legal standing
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing timesheets — time wasted on follow-up instead of leadership
  • Fragmented data across tools — no unified view to drive decisions
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours remotely — billing disputes increase
  • Limited insight into labor costs — financial planning suffers without reliable data
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Legacy Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet Hybrid Team Needs

Disconnected processes and lack of real-time data leave hybrid teams flying blind.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Emails and spreadsheets scattered across locations
  • Delayed visibility into who has submitted or not
  • Approvals handled informally without audit trails
  • Time entries siloed from project tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome

ClickUp Time Tracking for Hybrid Teams

  • Centralized platform for all time entries
  • Live dashboards showing up-to-the-minute submissions
  • Automated approval workflows with full audit history
  • Time linked directly to tasks and projects
  • Workload views balancing remote and on-site capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance records on demand
Key Benefits

Unlock Efficiency and Transparency with Hybrid Team Time Tracking

Traditional tools struggle with hybrid complexities. ClickUp empowers you to:

ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missing Timesheets Before Payroll Runs

Automated reminders ensure every remote and office-based team member submits on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Lock entries and approvals secure data accuracy across all work locations.

ClickUp Views

Detect Burnout Risks Early Across Distributed Teams

Workload views highlight capacity strains whether remote or onsite.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Fully Exportable Records

Complete logs and edits are stored centrally for swift compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Labor Cost Visibility

Tag time by project and location to generate precise reports for budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Admin with AI Automations

Brain handles reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on results.

Track Time Accurately Across Your Hybrid Team Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Discover Which Hybrid Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp’s Time Tracking

Teams that thrive on reliable, real-time time data across locations

For HR Leaders Managing Hybrid Workforces

  • End the scramble for timesheets. Automated nudges reach every employee regardless of location
  • Quickly identify who’s missing submissions without endless inbox checks
  • Approve timesheets in seconds. Entries lock immediately to prevent after-the-fact edits
  • Enter payroll runs confident in clean, verified hybrid data

For Department Heads Overseeing Distributed Teams

  • Monitor team capacity across remote and office environments before burnout sets in
  • Rebalance workloads directly from the Workload view, no extra tools needed
  • Forget timesheet reminder emails. Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and get back to driving outcomes
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Chasing or Guesswork

Brain automates every step, so you focus on leading hybrid teams effectively.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Headaches

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Submission Status and Time Allocation

Ask Brain natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How is time distributed?”

#ClickUpBrain

Review Time and Workload Summaries Ready Ahead of Meetings

Brain generates AI-written progress and workload reports for hybrid teams.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Activities

Meetings, discussions, and remote work are logged and tied to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Autopilot Agents Manage Workflow Exceptions

Brain identifies overtime, assigns follow-ups, and triggers reports independent of manual steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Affect Payroll or Morale

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent costly issues.

Common Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Hybrid Teams

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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