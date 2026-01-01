Time Tracking Software for HR

Streamline Time Management Tailored for HR Teams

Accurately log employee hours, automate timesheet approvals, gain clear insights on labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why HR Teams Rely on Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling employee hours without a unified platform leads to costly mistakes and inefficiencies for HR teams:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt payroll cycles
  • Error-prone manual spreadsheets inflate labor costs
  • Lack of visibility into workloads risks employee burnout
  • Compliance vulnerabilities due to absent audit trails
  • Excessive managerial time spent chasing entries rather than leading
  • Disconnected time data and project info hinder actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours causes billing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting undermines strategic workforce planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Where Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for HR

Fragmented processes and manual tracking create bottlenecks and blind spots.

Legacy Time Tracking Approaches

  • Timesheets sent via email or spreadsheets requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into timesheet status until late in the cycle
  • Approval workflows managed through untracked emails
  • Time entries isolated from tasks and projects
  • Capacity decisions based on estimates rather than data
  • Incomplete records complicate compliance and audits

ClickUp’s Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Live visibility into team hours and submission progress
  • Built-in approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Integrated time tracking linked directly to projects and tasks
  • Workload views delivering accurate capacity vs actual data
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof documentation for audits and reporting
HR Use Cases

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Advanced Time Tracking for HR

Rigid tools and slow feedback loops hold HR back from proactive workforce management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Payroll Cycle Starts With Complete Timesheets

ClickUp automations trigger timely reminders so no timesheet slips through before payroll processing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Built-in approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll receives accurate, tamper-proof data every time.

ClickUp Views

Detect Early Signs of Employee Burnout

Workload views highlight overcapacity, enabling intervention before resignations occur.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits With Confidence Using Instant Exports

ClickUp securely logs every entry and modification, ready to export for compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance With Detailed Labor Cost Breakdown

Tag hours by department or project to generate clear, actionable reports for budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automation handles reminders, summaries, and alerts, letting time tracking run unobtrusively.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Who Gains the Most From HR Time Tracking Software?

Teams where precise time data drives payroll accuracy and workforce insights.

For HR Managers Focused on Precision and Efficiency

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated prompts ensure deadlines are met
  • Instantly identify missing submissions without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock timesheets with a single click. Maintain data integrity
  • Enter payroll cycles with clean, verified, ready-to-use timesheet data

For Department Managers Prioritizing Team Wellbeing and Productivity

  • Monitor team workload proactively to prevent burnout
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly through integrated Workload views
  • Skip manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups effortlessly
  • Approve team hours quickly and focus on leadership priorities
AI-Powered Time Tracking

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no data gaps, no manual audits. ClickUp Brain does the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and highlights missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how hours are allocated and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked hours, workload, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even the Overlooked Tasks

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Running Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Early alerts on missing or irregular entries help you act before problems escalate.

Frequently ASked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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