Without a dedicated time tracking system, hotel front desk teams face operational hurdles that impact guest service and payroll accuracy:
Automated reminders prompt staff to submit shift times promptly, eliminating missing entries.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-compliant payroll data every cycle.
Workload dashboards reveal staff capacity in real time to prevent burnout and absenteeism.
Complete, exportable records provide peace of mind during labor compliance reviews.
Tag hours by front desk activities for detailed financial reporting and budgeting.
Automation handles reminders and summaries so your team focuses on guest service.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing timesheets.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours are distributed and get instant insights.
AI-generated summaries of shift hours and workload keep you informed without extra effort.
Meetings, guest interactions, and other activities are automatically logged to tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers alerts, and produces reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, preventing costly problems.