Handling homework without precise time tracking is like estimating study hours blindfolded. Here's what happens without dedicated tools:
ClickUp sends automated reminders so study time is never missed or forgotten.
With approvals and audit trails, educators get reliable, tamper-proof data every time.
Workload views highlight when students are stretched, enabling timely intervention.
Export detailed logs and summaries instantly to showcase progress and concerns.
Tag time entries by subject or project for clear insights into effort distribution.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so educators focus on teaching.
Educators and students who depend on clear, reliable study time data
No manual follow-ups or checks. Brain Max powers effortless tracking.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Query Brain about study hours or missed logs and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of study time, assignment progress, and workload are prepared for you.
Meetings and group discussions are logged and linked to homework tasks without manual input.
Brain flags overdue work, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to keep your homework on track.