Time Tracking Software for Home Improvement

Time Tracking Tailored for Home Improvement Experts

Capture every billable hour on-site or off, simplify approval workflows, and rely on ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your projects on track.
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Industry Challenges

Why Home Improvement Companies Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on generic time tracking slows down your projects and inflates costs. Without dedicated software, home improvement teams face:

  • Inaccurate job time estimates — causing budget overruns and missed deadlines
  • Manual entry errors from job site to office — leading to lost billable hours
  • Limited visibility into subcontractor and crew hours — complicating payroll and billing
  • Difficulty tracking multiple projects simultaneously — increasing administrative overhead
  • Lack of real-time capacity insights — risking burnout and inefficient scheduling
  • Fragmented data across tools — preventing actionable insights and timely decisions
  • Compliance risks with labor laws and contracts — due to incomplete time records
  • Time-consuming approval processes — slowing down invoicing and cash flow
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Home Improvement Firms

Outdated methods cause delays, errors, and cost leaks on your projects.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • Hours tracked separately from project management tools
  • No centralized approval or audit trail for time entries
  • Limited oversight on subcontractor billing and overtime
  • Scheduling based on guesses, causing resource conflicts
  • Manual compilation delaying payroll and invoicing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform connecting time, tasks, and project milestones
  • Real-time tracking with mobile-friendly input for field teams
  • Streamlined approvals with audit trails and locked entries
  • Visibility into subcontractor and crew availability and hours
  • Workload management to balance projects and prevent burnout
  • Instant reports for payroll, billing, and compliance
Key Benefits

Unlock Efficiency with Powerful Time Tracking for Home Improvement

Overcome scheduling chaos, billing errors, and compliance risks with these features.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Minute on the Job Site

Automated reminders ensure crews submit time logs promptly, keeping every hour accounted for.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Approval workflows lock in accurate hours, preventing costly disputes and delays.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Teams Before It's Too Late

Workload insights highlight capacity issues so you can rebalance tasks early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Exportable Time Records

Complete, tamper-proof logs help you comply with labor regulations and client contracts.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Job or Client

Tag hours to specific projects or clients for detailed profitability reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Overhead with Automated Processes

Let ClickUp handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so your team focuses on work.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Home Improvement Time Tracking?

Teams that manage multiple projects, crews, or subcontractors benefit greatly.

If You're a Project Manager

  • Eliminate chasing down crew timesheets. Automated alerts keep submissions on schedule
  • Monitor labor hours by project phase without hunting through paperwork
  • Quickly approve timesheets to keep billing on track. Locked entries ensure accuracy
  • Forecast project timelines confidently with real-time capacity data

If You're a Field Supervisor

  • Track crew hours easily from any device, on or off site
  • Avoid manual follow-ups with automatic reminders and status updates
  • Approve or flag time entries instantly, keeping payroll accurate
  • Manage workload distribution to prevent team fatigue and delays
ClickUp Brain Features

How AI Can Transform Time Tracking for Home Improvement

Say goodbye to manual tracking headaches—let AI handle the details.
#ClickUpBrain

Never Worry About Forgotten Timesheets Again

Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders to crews and supervisors.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Updates on Time Entry Status

Ask Brain who’s submitted or who’s behind, anytime, without digging through logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Project Reviews

Automatic summaries detail hours worked, pending approvals, and workload balance.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work Often Missed in Time Logs

Meetings, change orders, and discussions get automatically recorded and linked to projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows for Time Tracking Tasks

Brain flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Affect Budgets

AI spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early to protect your margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Home Improvement Companies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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