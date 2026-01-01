Relying on generic time tracking methods can compromise safety and compliance for HGV drivers. Without dedicated software, drivers and fleet managers face:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so drivers log driving and rest periods promptly.
Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee tamper-proof records compliant with transport regulations.
Real-time workload views highlight overhours, enabling proactive scheduling adjustments.
ClickUp stores all log entries securely with full edit histories, ready for regulatory inspections.
Track labor costs precisely by associating time with specific jobs and trips.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep time tracking running smoothly in the background.
Teams requiring precise driver hour insights
Let AI handle reminders, reporting, and anomaly detection so you focus on the road.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Which drivers haven't logged today?” or “How many hours on Route 5?” and get instant responses.
Automatic summaries of driving hours, rest compliance, and workload keep you informed.
Meetings, inspections, and breaks are logged and linked to trips automatically.
Brain flags overhours, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual driving patterns early to prevent problems.