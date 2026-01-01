Precision Time Tracking for HGV Drivers

Time Tracking Software Tailored for HGV Drivers

Monitor driving hours, log breaks, and ensure compliance effortlessly while ClickUp Brain's AI streamlines your schedule management.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Understanding Why HGV Drivers Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on generic time tracking methods can compromise safety and compliance for HGV drivers. Without dedicated software, drivers and fleet managers face:

  • Inaccurate log of driving and rest periods — risking legal penalties and driver fatigue
  • Manual record-keeping errors — leading to miscalculations and disputes
  • Lack of real-time visibility — fleet managers can’t monitor driver hours effectively
  • Non-compliance with transport regulations — increasing audit failures and fines
  • Time-consuming paperwork — distracting drivers from their core responsibilities
  • Disconnected data from route and delivery schedules — causing inefficiencies
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor driver hours — billing and compliance risks
  • Inability to analyze labor costs accurately — hindering cost control and planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for HGV Drivers

Outdated methods create blind spots and slow fleet operations.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper logs or spreadsheets prone to errors and loss
  • Delayed submission and approval processes
  • No real-time tracking or alerts
  • Driving hours disconnected from delivery and route data
  • Capacity planning based on estimates
  • Compliance records incomplete and difficult to audit

ClickUp Time Tracking for HGV Drivers

  • Digital logs submitted and locked in one platform
  • Instant visibility into driver hours and rest periods
  • Automated approvals with reminders and tamper-proof audit trails
  • Integrated time, routes, and delivery tracking
  • Workload and driving hours balanced for safety and efficiency
  • Export-ready compliance documentation anytime
Key Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for HGV Drivers

Avoid manual errors, ensure compliance, and optimize driver management with dedicated software.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Driving Hour is Accurately Recorded

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so drivers log driving and rest periods promptly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Logs Ready for Compliance Checks

Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee tamper-proof records compliant with transport regulations.

ClickUp Views

Identify Driver Fatigue Risks Before They Escalate

Real-time workload views highlight overhours, enabling proactive scheduling adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Export-Ready Records for Audits Instantly

ClickUp stores all log entries securely with full edit histories, ready for regulatory inspections.

ClickUp Reports

Map Hours Directly to Routes and Deliveries

Track labor costs precisely by associating time with specific jobs and trips.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Manual Tracking

Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep time tracking running smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Fleet Teams Gain the Most from HGV Time Tracking Software

Teams requiring precise driver hour insights

If You're a Fleet Manager

  • Stop chasing paper logs. Automated reminders are sent before and after deadlines
  • Get instant reports on drivers who haven't logged hours or breaks
  • Approve logs with a single click. Locked entries prevent unauthorized changes
  • Enter every dispatch with confidence, backed by verified driver data

If You're an HGV Driver Supervisor

  • Monitor driver hours and rest periods to prevent fatigue-related risks
  • Adjust driver schedules proactively using workload views
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. ClickUp automates all reminders
  • Approve driver time entries quickly and focus on driver wellbeing
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Let AI handle reminders, reporting, and anomaly detection so you focus on the road.

#ClickUpBrain

Never Worry About Missed Timesheets Again

Set deadlines once. Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Fast Answers on Driver Hours

Ask “Which drivers haven't logged today?” or “How many hours on Route 5?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews with AI-Prepared Summaries

Automatic summaries of driving hours, rest compliance, and workload keep you informed.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Minute on the Road

Meetings, inspections, and breaks are logged and linked to trips automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Compliance Workflows

Brain flags overhours, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Safety

Brain detects missing entries and unusual driving patterns early to prevent problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for HGV Drivers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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