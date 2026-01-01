Time Tracking Software Tailored for Growth Agencies

Effortless Time Tracking Designed for Growth-Driven Teams

Accurately capture billable hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your agency on track without the hassle.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Growth Agencies Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated time tracking system, growth agencies face unique hurdles that disrupt productivity and profitability:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays cause billing headaches and project overruns
  • Manual data entry errors — inaccurate hours lead to underbilling or overbilling clients
  • Invisible workload pressure — team burnout goes unnoticed until it’s too late
  • Compliance risks with client contracts — missing audit trails can jeopardize trust
  • Managers burdened by chasing timesheets — time wasted on admin instead of strategy
  • Fragmented data across platforms — no single source of truth for project time
  • Freelancer and contractor hours hard to validate — disputes over invoicing increase
  • Unclear labor cost insights — decisions driven by assumptions, not data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Growth Agencies

Outdated methods create bottlenecks and blind spots that stunt agency growth.

Legacy Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually combined
  • Delayed visibility into time submissions until project deadlines loom
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time logs disconnected from campaigns and deliverables
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and approval within one platform
  • Live insights into team hours and project progress
  • Automated approval workflows with transparent audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to tasks and client projects
  • Visual workload management to balance capacity and demand
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and billing
Agency Advantages

Unlock Growth with Time Tracking That Empowers Agencies

Generic tools limit your potential. Discover what dedicated time tracking can unlock for your team.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Payroll Surprises with Complete Timesheet Collection

Automated alerts from ClickUp ensure every team member submits timesheets on time, every time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Lock in Verified Hours for Accurate Client Billing

Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee billing-ready data, reducing client disputes.

ClickUp Views

Detect Team Overload Before It Impacts Delivery

Workload views reveal capacity issues early, allowing proactive task redistribution.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry is logged and exportable, supporting compliance and transparency.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Project Costs with Detailed Time Tagging

Segment hours by campaign or client to provide finance with actionable cost insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin by Automating Time Tracking Reminders

Let ClickUp handle follow-ups and notifications so your team focuses on growth.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking with Ease

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Ideal Users

Who Thrives Using Growth Agency Time Tracking Software

Teams relying on precision time data to fuel growth and client success

For Growth Agency Project Managers

  • End the chase for timesheets. Automated prompts ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s missing timesheets without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock timesheets in one click. Protect data integrity effortlessly
  • Enter project meetings and client calls with confidence in accurate time logs

For Client Success and Account Teams

  • Monitor team bandwidth to prevent burnout and maintain client satisfaction
  • Rebalance workloads instantly from the Workload dashboard without disrupting flow
  • Skip manual reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups automatically
  • Approve team hours swiftly and focus on delivering results
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

ClickUp Brain automates reminders, reporting, and insights so you can focus on growth.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once, and Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Ask Questions, Get Instant Time Insights

Query who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent—Brain delivers instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Meetings with Ready-Made Summaries

AI-generated overviews of time allocation and workload keep you informed.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, discussions, and informal tasks are logged and linked to projects without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Escalate

AI detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your agency’s bottom line.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Growth Agency Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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