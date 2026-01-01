Without specialized time tracking, grief counselors face these obstacles:
Automated reminders help counselors submit timesheets before payroll deadlines.
Approval workflows and audit trails maintain compliance with privacy standards.
Workload views highlight capacity pressures, allowing proactive support and resource adjustment.
Every time entry and update is logged and easy to export for compliance reviews.
Tag hours by client or session type to generate precise, actionable reports.
Automation handles reminders, approvals, and summaries so counselors focus on care.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which counselors haven’t logged hours?” and get immediate responses.
AI-generated overviews of workload, session time, and progress save your prep time.
Brain logs meetings and notes linked automatically to the right client records.
Brain triggers follow-ups, flags overtime, and compiles reports without manual input.
AI spots missing time entries and unusual patterns early to protect billing and compliance.