Without specialized time tracking, graphic designers face hurdles that disrupt creativity and project delivery:
Automated reminders help you capture every hour spent—from initial concepts to final tweaks.
Lock entries with approvals that preserve data integrity for accurate client invoicing.
Visualize team capacity in real time, ensuring no one is overloaded or underutilized.
Generate detailed time reports that clearly map hours to projects and deliverables.
Automated tracking and reminders reduce administrative distractions.
Connect tracked hours directly to invoices for faster payment cycles.
Teams that demand precision and clarity on project time allocation
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automated prompts and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who’s logged hours or where time was spent and get immediate answers.
Brain logs discussions and maps them to relevant tasks without lifting a finger.
Receive AI-written reports that include tracked hours and project milestones.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or unusual time entries early to prevent billing errors.