Time Tracking Software Tailored for Graphic Designers

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Creative Pros

Easily monitor project hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate follow-ups—so you can focus on your art.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Why Graphic Designers Need Custom Time Tracking Solutions

Without specialized time tracking, graphic designers face hurdles that disrupt creativity and project delivery:

  • Inaccurate time logs impact client billing — leading to lost revenue or disputes
  • Manual entry wastes valuable creative hours — pulling focus from design work
  • No clear view on project progress — making deadlines harder to meet
  • Difficulty tracking time across multiple projects — causing scheduling conflicts
  • Lack of integration with design tools — creating fragmented workflows
  • Overtime and burnout go unnoticed — risking quality and job satisfaction
  • Complex approvals slow down invoicing — delaying payments
  • Limited reporting reduces insights into productivity — hampering growth decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Graphic Designers

Outdated methods hinder your creative flow and project accuracy.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Manual spreadsheets and notes prone to error
  • Time logged after the fact, leading to inaccuracies
  • No link between hours and specific design tasks
  • Difficult to track time spent on revisions or client feedback
  • No automatic reminders, causing missed entries
  • Limited visibility into team workloads and timelines

ClickUp Time Tracking for Designers

  • Start/stop timers directly within design projects
  • Real-time syncing of hours with tasks and milestones
  • Automated reminders ensure every minute is captured
  • Integrated approvals speed up billing cycles
  • Workload views highlight capacity and prevent burnout
  • Detailed reports help optimize project estimates
Designer Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Graphic Designers

Manual tracking stalls creativity—ClickUp frees your time with smart automation and insight.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute

Automated reminders help you capture every hour spent—from initial concepts to final tweaks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Approve Timesheets Seamlessly and Securely

Lock entries with approvals that preserve data integrity for accurate client invoicing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workload Imbalances Before They Impact Deadlines

Visualize team capacity in real time, ensuring no one is overloaded or underutilized.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews with Ready-to-Share Reports

Generate detailed time reports that clearly map hours to projects and deliverables.

ClickUp Reports

Keep Your Creative Flow Uninterrupted

Automated tracking and reminders reduce administrative distractions.

ClickUp Reminders

Streamline Billing with Integrated Time and Project Data

Connect tracked hours directly to invoices for faster payment cycles.

Start Tracking Design Time with Confidence

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Ideal Users

Which Creative Teams Gain the Most from Designer-Focused Time Tracking

Teams that demand precision and clarity on project time allocation

If You're a Freelance Graphic Designer

  • Eliminate guesswork in billing. Automate time capture across client projects
  • Monitor how long concepts and revisions take to improve estimates
  • Approve and lock your logged hours before invoicing clients
  • Access insightful reports to showcase your productivity and value

If You're a Creative Team Lead

  • Track team members’ time effortlessly with automated reminders
  • Identify workload peaks to redistribute tasks and avoid burnout
  • Skip tedious follow-ups—ClickUp Brain handles reminders for you
  • Approve timesheets quickly to keep projects moving forward
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking Through AI Automation

Let AI handle your timesheet tasks so you can focus on design.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Deadline Chasing

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automated prompts and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Time Data with Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain who’s logged hours or where time was spent and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Meetings and Feedback Sessions Automatically

Brain logs discussions and maps them to relevant tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Auto-Generate Progress Summaries for Client Updates

Receive AI-written reports that include tracked hours and project milestones.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Anomalies Before They Affect Projects

Brain spots missing or unusual time entries early to prevent billing errors.

Common Questions

FAQs About Time Tracking for Graphic Designers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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