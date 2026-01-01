Tracking time without a tailored solution can derail your grant writing workflow. Without dedicated software, grant writers face:
Automated reminders help you log time as you switch between research, drafting, and editing phases.
Built-in approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate records for client billing and audits.
Visualize your tasks’ time commitments to manage deadlines and prevent last-minute rushes.
Easily pull comprehensive time logs for funder reports or internal reviews.
Organize hours by project to measure ROI and improve future proposals.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and status updates so you can focus on writing.
Grant writing professionals and teams needing precise time accountability and project insight
Set deadlines once and let Brain send reminders and flag missing entries automatically.
Ask natural language questions like “Which grants need more hours?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of time spent and project progress for meetings.
Meetings, research, and communications are logged and matched to the right tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and creates reports, freeing you from manual tracking.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to maintain accurate billing and forecasting.