Time Tracking Software for Grant Writers

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Grant Writers

Effortlessly capture billable hours, streamline task approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate your time management processes.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Grant Writers Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time without a tailored solution can derail your grant writing workflow. Without dedicated software, grant writers face:

  • Inaccurate recording of billable hours — leading to lost revenue and billing disputes
  • Manual timesheets prone to errors — wasting time on corrections instead of writing grants
  • Lack of visibility into project progress — causing deadline stress and missed opportunities
  • Difficulty tracking multi-phase projects — juggling research, drafting, and revisions without clarity
  • No centralized audit trail — complicating reporting for funders and compliance
  • Disjointed tools causing inefficiency — fragmented data that’s hard to analyze
  • Inability to monitor workload balance — risking burnout during critical funding cycles
  • Limited insights into time allocation — making it tough to optimize your grant writing process
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Grant Writers' Needs

Outdated methods slow your progress and obscure critical insights.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets managed via email or spreadsheets, manually consolidated
  • Limited visibility into hours logged until after deadlines
  • Approval processes handled with fragmented communication
  • Time entries disconnected from specific grant tasks and milestones
  • Capacity and progress tracked by estimation rather than data
  • Compliance and reporting cumbersome and error-prone

ClickUp Time Tracking for Grant Writers

  • All time logged and secured within a unified platform
  • Real-time insights into hours spent per grant and task
  • Streamlined approvals with built-in reminders and audit trails
  • Time data linked directly to grant components and deadlines
  • Workload visualization helps prevent burnout
  • Export-ready reports for funders and compliance reviews
Grant Writer Advantages

Unlock Powerful Benefits of Time Tracking Tailored for Grant Writers

Generic tools can’t keep up with the complexities of grant writing. Here's what a dedicated solution enables:
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute is Captured

Automated reminders help you log time as you switch between research, drafting, and editing phases.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets with Confidence

Built-in approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate records for client billing and audits.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workload Imbalances Before They Cause Delays

Visualize your tasks’ time commitments to manage deadlines and prevent last-minute rushes.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Reporting with Export-Ready Documentation

Easily pull comprehensive time logs for funder reports or internal reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Grant or Funding Source

Organize hours by project to measure ROI and improve future proposals.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Administrative Overhead on Time Management

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and status updates so you can focus on writing.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Who Gains the Most from Grant Writers’ Time Tracking Software

Grant writing professionals and teams needing precise time accountability and project insight

If You're an Independent Grant Writer

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated reminders ensure every minute is accounted for
  • Track time effortlessly across diverse grant phases without interrupting your flow
  • Submit verified timesheets that clients trust, every time
  • Gain clear visibility into how your time is allocated across projects

If You're a Grant Writing Team Lead

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent overwork during critical funding cycles
  • Redistribute assignments with real-time workload insights
  • Reduce manual follow-ups with automated timesheet reminders and approvals
  • Approve submissions quickly and focus on strategic project oversight
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

No more chasing or compiling. ClickUp Brain streamlines your entire tracking workflow.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once and let Brain send reminders and flag missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights on Time Data

Ask natural language questions like “Which grants need more hours?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of time spent and project progress for meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort

Meetings, research, and communications are logged and matched to the right tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and creates reports, freeing you from manual tracking.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to maintain accurate billing and forecasting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Grant Writers’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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