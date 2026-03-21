Without dedicated time tracking for grants, research teams encounter serious obstacles:
Automated reminders keep your team on schedule so no research hours go unrecorded.
Locked entries and audit trails guarantee integrity for funder reviews.
Real-time workload insights let you balance tasks and prevent burnout.
Access comprehensive, tamper-proof logs ready for any compliance check.
Generate detailed reports to inform budgeting and grant renewals.
Automated alerts and summaries free researchers to focus on science.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which grants lack full time entries?” and get immediate answers.
AI generates summaries of time allocation and project progress on demand.
Meetings, grant discussions, and collaborations are captured and linked to projects.
Brain Max detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
AI spots missing or irregular time entries early to prevent compliance issues.