Without dedicated software, managing tutoring hours is cumbersome and error-prone. GMAT tutors face unique hurdles such as:
Automated reminders guarantee no session goes unrecorded, securing your earnings.
Lock entries after approval and maintain clear audit trails for client trust.
Visualize capacity versus booked hours to manage your schedule proactively.
Generate detailed reports that link hours to specific students and sessions.
Tag hours by subject area or student to analyze performance and profitability.
Automate reminders, summaries, and error checks so you can focus on tutoring.
Tutors and organizations that depend on precise, reliable time data
Set deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain: “Which sessions are unlogged?” or “How much time did I spend on Quant prep?” and get instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tutoring hours, workload, and progress reports before meetings.
Meetings, prep time, and follow-ups are logged and linked to the right students without manual entry.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates detailed reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries early to keep your billing and scheduling on track.