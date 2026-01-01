Time Tracking Tailored for General Contractors

Time Tracking Software Designed for General Contractors

Accurately log project hours, streamline approvals, monitor labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI manage reminders and updates for you.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Dedicated Time Tracking Matters for General Contractors

Without a specialized time tracking system, managing labor on construction sites becomes chaotic. Here's what general contractors face without proper tools:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets — payroll and billing get held up
  • Manual data entry causes costly inaccuracies — hours and costs misreported
  • Lack of visibility into worker capacity — leading to project delays and overtime expenses
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — audit trails are incomplete
  • Project managers spend excessive time chasing data — diverting focus from critical tasks
  • Disconnected time data from project management — inefficiencies multiply
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours — disputes increase
  • Inability to analyze labor costs accurately — impacting budgeting and bids
Conventional Methods vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Contractors’ Needs

Fragmented processes and lack of integration slow down construction projects.

Old-School Tracking

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets manually compiled
  • Visibility into hours comes too late to act
  • Approval workflows handled offline with no record
  • Time tracking disconnected from project schedules
  • Capacity planning guesses rather than data-driven
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Contractors

  • Timesheets created, submitted, and stored in one platform
  • Real-time insights into labor hours and availability
  • Approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to tasks and project milestones
  • Workload analytics for precise resource planning
  • Exportable, verifiable records ready for audits or billing
Construction-Specific Advantages

Unlock Powerful Time Tracking Benefits for General Contractors

Avoid costly delays, improve workforce management, and keep projects on budget with smart time tracking.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Is Submitted Before Payroll Runs

Automated ClickUp reminders keep your crew accountable and timesheets on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Fully Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Lock entries and approvals create payroll-ready, tamper-proof records every time.

ClickUp Views

Detect Worker Overtime and Capacity Issues Early

Real-time workload views help you rebalance labor before it affects project timelines.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Exportable Compliance Records

Complete logs and export options make labor audits straightforward and stress-free.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project and Task

Tag hours by job site or subcontractor for precise budgeting and billing.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Manual Tracking

Automate follow-ups and summaries so your team focuses on building, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Construction Time More Accurately Today

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Contractor-Focused Time Tracking?

Teams where precise labor tracking drives project success and profitability

If You're a Project Manager on Site

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated reminders trigger before deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve time entries in a single click. Lock data instantly to prevent changes
  • Enter every payroll run with accurate, verified labor data

If You're a Contracting Business Owner

  • Monitor subcontractor hours and prevent costly overruns
  • Adjust workforce allocation directly from workload dashboards
  • Eliminate manual follow-up emails. ClickUp Brain manages reminders
  • Approve and review labor data swiftly to keep projects on track
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Contractors

No more manual reminders or complex reports. Brain automates and simplifies your workflows.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags late entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers From Your Data

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted hours or where labor is being spent and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates summaries of labor, progress, and workload before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Minute Worked

Meetings, travel time, and discussions are logged and assigned automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Your Workforce Management

Brain flags overtime, triggers workflows, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Potential Problems Early

Brain spots missing or irregular time entries before they impact payroll or compliance.

General Contractors’ FAQs

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Contractors

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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