Tracking hours in gardening without a dedicated system is like trying to measure sunlight with your hands. Here’s what happens without specialized time tracking:

Jobs and hours recorded inconsistently — leading to billing errors

— leading to billing errors Manual logs cause mistakes — lost time means lost revenue

— lost time means lost revenue No clear view of team workload — risking overwork during peak seasons

— risking overwork during peak seasons Compliance with labor regulations becomes tricky — missing records create risk

— missing records create risk Managers spend precious time chasing timesheets — taking focus away from actual gardening

— taking focus away from actual gardening Time data disconnected from client projects — reducing operational insight

— reducing operational insight Freelance and seasonal worker hours go unverified — causing payment disputes

— causing payment disputes Budgeting and labor cost insights are unreliable — decisions based on guesswork