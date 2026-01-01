Tracking time in game development is complex without a dedicated system. Here’s what teams face without tailored time tracking solutions:
Automated reminders ensure all developers submit their hours before sprint retrospectives.
Approval workflows lock time entries, guaranteeing accurate payroll and billing.
Workload views reveal capacity overloads so you can rebalance tasks proactively.
Every time entry and edit is logged and easily exportable for compliance or client review.
Tag hours to specific game elements to gain granular budget and progress insights.
Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on building the game, not tracking time.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours this sprint?” and get immediate responses.
AI-generated summaries of time spent, workload distribution, and progress save you prep time.
Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and asset revisions are logged and associated with tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.
AI identifies missing or irregular entries early, protecting your release schedules.