Dedicated Time Tracking for Game Developers

Time Tracking Tailored for Game Development Teams

Easily log development hours, manage sprint timesheets, and analyze project costs—all while ClickUp Brain automates reminders and insights so you can focus on crafting your game.
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Industry Challenges

Why Game Developers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time in game development is complex without a dedicated system. Here’s what teams face without tailored time tracking solutions:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — disrupting sprint planning and release timelines
  • Manual entry errors — leading to inaccurate project cost estimates
  • Lack of visibility into team workload — increasing risk of crunch and burnout
  • Difficulty linking time to specific game features or assets — complicating budget tracking
  • Fragmented data across multiple tools — hindering actionable insights
  • No streamlined approval workflows — causing delays in payroll and client billing
  • Challenges verifying contractor and freelancer hours — risking budget overruns
  • Unreliable reporting on resource allocation — affecting future project planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Game Dev Needs

Disjointed tools, manual processes, and poor integration stall your game development progress.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets handled via spreadsheets or emails, requiring manual consolidation
  • Limited visibility into real-time time logging
  • Approval processes scattered and audit trails missing
  • Time data disconnected from actual game development tasks
  • Capacity planning often guesswork, risking overwork
  • Compliance and billing records incomplete and hard to manage

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission tied directly to tasks and sprints
  • Real-time insights into development hours across teams
  • Built-in approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Seamless integration of time with project management and asset tracking
  • Workload views to balance crunch time and avoid burnout
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Game Development Advantages

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Advanced Time Tracking for Game Developers

Traditional time tracking falls short. Here’s how ClickUp transforms your game development workflow.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Sprint Deadline Due to Missing Timesheets

Automated reminders ensure all developers submit their hours before sprint retrospectives.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Finance

Approval workflows lock time entries, guaranteeing accurate payroll and billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Developer Burnout Before It Impacts Production

Workload views reveal capacity overloads so you can rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and easily exportable for compliance or client review.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Feature, Asset, or Milestone

Tag hours to specific game elements to gain granular budget and progress insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on building the game, not tracking time.

Start Tracking Game Dev Time Accurately Today

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Game Developer Time Tracking

Game development roles that thrive with precise time tracking data.

If You're a Project Manager in Game Development

  • End the chase for missing timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on track.
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours to keep sprints on schedule.
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes.
  • Enter each milestone sprint with verified, clean data for cost and resource planning.

If You're a Lead Developer or Producer

  • Monitor your team’s workload to avoid crunch periods and burnout.
  • Reassign tasks directly from workload views to balance development cycles.
  • Stop sending manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups.
  • Approve your team’s logged time swiftly so you can focus on game quality.
AI-Powered Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

Let AI streamline your time management so you can focus on innovation.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours this sprint?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Sprint Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of time spent, workload distribution, and progress save you prep time.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and asset revisions are logged and associated with tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Disrupt Production

AI identifies missing or irregular entries early, protecting your release schedules.

Common Questions

Game Developer Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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