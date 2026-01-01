Tracking time on furniture assembly projects without dedicated tools leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders keep crews on track to submit accurate timesheets before project deadlines.
Lock and approve entries to provide clients with trustworthy, audit-ready timesheets.
Capacity views highlight when assemblers are stretched too thin, allowing timely task redistribution.
Complete logs and export-ready reports simplify compliance and dispute resolution.
Tag hours by job or client to generate precise labor cost reports for better budgeting.
Automate reminders and approvals so your team focuses on assembly, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic prompts and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain things like “Who’s missing hours?” or “What’s the time spent per project?”
Brain generates auto summaries of labor hours, workloads, and progress.
Meetings, prep, and on-site discussions are logged and linked to tasks by Brain.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular time entries early, preventing payroll errors.