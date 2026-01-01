Managing volunteer and staff hours without dedicated tools is like running a campaign blindfolded. Here’s what fundraising teams face without focused time tracking:
Automated reminders make sure timesheets are submitted promptly before donor reports.
Approvals and locked entries with audit trails guarantee accurate, funder-compliant records.
Workload views highlight overcommitments so you can rebalance efforts proactively.
Complete logs and export-ready data ensure compliance with grant and donor requirements.
Tag time by campaign or event to generate detailed reports that demonstrate impact.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on mission-critical work.
Teams that need precise, actionable time data to drive campaign success
No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork — Brain handles it all effortlessly.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was volunteer time spent?” and Brain answers immediately.
Automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.
Meetings and outreach activities are logged and linked to the right campaigns automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your reporting.