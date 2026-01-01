Time Tracking Software for Fundraising Campaigns

Time Tracking Tailored for Fundraising Success

Monitor campaign hours, streamline approval workflows, analyze fundraising efforts, and let ClickUp Brain's AI simplify your follow-ups.
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Challenges

Why Fundraising Campaigns Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Managing volunteer and staff hours without dedicated tools is like running a campaign blindfolded. Here’s what fundraising teams face without focused time tracking:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — causing delays in donor reporting and budget reconciliation
  • Manual entries prone to mistakes — leading to inaccurate cost allocation
  • Lack of real-time workload visibility — risking volunteer burnout and project delays
  • Compliance risks with grant requirements — missing audit trails jeopardize funding
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing updates — less time for strategic campaign planning
  • Disconnected time data from fundraising activities — obstructing impact measurement
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and event staff hours — causing billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost insights — decisions made without accurate financial data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Fundraising Campaigns

Manual processes and fragmented data create bottlenecks that hinder fundraising effectiveness.

Traditional Approaches

  • Collecting timesheets via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No early visibility into late or missing submissions
  • Approvals scattered across emails without documentation
  • Time tracking disconnected from fundraising tasks and events
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Incomplete compliance records difficult to produce on demand

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Real-time insights into volunteer and staff hours
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time data with fundraising projects and goals
  • Workload visualization showing capacity versus actual effort
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records prepared for audits and grants
Fundraising Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Fundraising Campaigns

Outdated tools and fragmented insights limit fundraising potential.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Volunteer and Staff Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders make sure timesheets are submitted promptly before donor reports.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Fundraising Audits

Approvals and locked entries with audit trails guarantee accurate, funder-compliant records.

ClickUp Views

Identify Volunteer Burnout Before It Affects Campaign Momentum

Workload views highlight overcommitments so you can rebalance efforts proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Every Campaign Audit Prepared and Confident

Complete logs and export-ready data ensure compliance with grant and donor requirements.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint How Every Hour Fuels Your Fundraising Goals

Tag time by campaign or event to generate detailed reports that demonstrate impact.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on mission-critical work.

Start Tracking Campaign Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Fundraising Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that need precise, actionable time data to drive campaign success

If You're a Fundraising Coordinator

  • Stop chasing volunteers for timesheets. Automated prompts ensure timely submissions
  • Instantly see who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock to prevent last-minute changes
  • Enter every reporting period with clean, verified data for donors and grants

If You're a Campaign Manager

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout and optimize volunteer contributions
  • Reassign tasks and hours directly from workload views without disruption
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and focus on advancing campaign goals
AI-Powered Time Tracking

What Would Time Tracking Look Like Without Manual Work?

No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork — Brain handles it all effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was volunteer time spent?” and Brain answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Moment of Fundraising Effort

Meetings and outreach activities are logged and linked to the right campaigns automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Processes Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Campaigns

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your reporting.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Fundraising Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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