Handling multiple clients and projects without a unified time tracking system leads to costly inefficiencies:
Fragmented processes and lack of transparency stall your agency’s growth.
Automated reminders guarantee all timesheets are submitted on schedule, preventing revenue loss.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails for transparent billing.
Workload views highlight capacity issues early, allowing proactive task redistribution.
ClickUp archives every time entry and change, simplifying compliance reviews.
Detailed tagging and reporting clarify profitability and resource allocation.
Automations and AI handle reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on clients.
Teams that juggle multiple clients, projects, and billing complexities
Eliminate tedious tasks—let Brain manage reminders, insights, and reports effortlessly.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing submissions.
Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How are hours allocated?” and get instant responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time usage, workload, and project progress before meetings.
Meetings and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to projects.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual steps.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns to prevent billing errors.