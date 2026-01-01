Time Tracking Software for Full Service Agencies

Streamline Your Agency’s Time Management

Capture every billable hour, simplify approvals, and rely on ClickUp Brain’s AI to keep your team on track effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Full Service Agencies Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling multiple clients and projects without a unified time tracking system leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays in billing and payroll
  • Error-prone manual entries — inaccurate client invoicing
  • Hidden team overwork — risking burnout and turnover
  • Compliance gaps — jeopardizing client contracts and audits
  • Managers overwhelmed with follow-ups — missing strategic oversight
  • Disjointed data across tools — limiting actionable insights
  • Difficult verification of contractor hours — causing payment disputes
  • Unclear labor costs per project — hindering profitable decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Limit Full Service Agencies

Fragmented processes and lack of transparency stall your agency’s growth.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets collected through emails or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of real-time visibility on submissions leads to last-minute surprises
  • Approval workflows handled offline with no audit trail
  • Time tracking disconnected from project tasks and deliverables
  • Capacity planning based on estimates, risking overload
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with automated locking
  • Live insights into team hours and project progress
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and comprehensive audit logs
  • Time entries directly linked to tasks and client projects
  • Dynamic workload views for balanced resource allocation
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Agency Advantages

What Exceptional Time Tracking Unlocks for Full Service Agencies

Overcome operational bottlenecks and empower your agency with precision time management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Hour Is Accounted For Before Billing

Automated reminders guarantee all timesheets are submitted on schedule, preventing revenue loss.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Invoices

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails for transparent billing.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overload Before It Impacts Delivery

Workload views highlight capacity issues early, allowing proactive task redistribution.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete, Exportable Records

ClickUp archives every time entry and change, simplifying compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Client and Project

Detailed tagging and reporting clarify profitability and resource allocation.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Administration

Automations and AI handle reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on clients.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Time Tracking Tailored for Full Service Agencies

Teams that juggle multiple clients, projects, and billing complexities

If You’re an Agency Project Manager

  • Stop hunting for timesheets. Automated reminders ensure on-time submissions for all projects
  • Quickly spot missing entries without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to secure billing accuracy
  • Approach every client invoice with verified, approved time data

If You’re a Department Lead

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent burnout and keep projects on schedule
  • Reallocate workloads directly from the Workload view without extra tools
  • Forget about reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve your team’s hours instantly and focus on leading projects
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

Eliminate tedious tasks—let Brain manage reminders, insights, and reports effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing submissions.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers Anytime

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How are hours allocated?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Client Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time usage, workload, and project progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even the Overlooked

Meetings and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows with Confidence

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early and Avoid Surprises

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns to prevent billing errors.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Full Service Agencies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT