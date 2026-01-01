Without a dedicated system, managing front desk hours is prone to errors and inefficiencies:
Manual processes and disconnected systems create headaches and delays.
Automated reminders guarantee all front desk hours are logged before payroll deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries provide payroll-ready data without last-minute corrections.
Workload views reveal overtime trends so you can adjust schedules proactively.
Every time entry and change is logged and exportable for compliance audits.
Tag hours to specific desks or roles to generate detailed cost reports.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, letting your team focus on guest service.
Teams that need precise, real-time tracking of shifts and attendance
No more tedious follow-ups or manual reports — Brain automates everything.
Set submission deadlines once, Brain handles reminders and flags any missing entries.
Ask Brain who has submitted hours or where time was spent — get answers right away.
Automatic summaries of hours, workload, and attendance are ready when you need them.
Meetings, breaks, and shift changes get logged and assigned to the correct tasks automatically.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or unusual time entries before they impact payroll or compliance.