Time Tracking Tailored for Front Desk Staff

Time Tracking Software Designed Specifically for Front Desk Teams

Effortlessly log hours, approve shifts, and track attendance — all while ClickUp Brain’s AI manages follow-ups and reminders for you.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Front Desk Staff Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated system, managing front desk hours is prone to errors and inefficiencies:

  • Late or missing timesheets disrupt accurate payroll processing
  • Manual entry errors lead to inaccurate wage calculations
  • Unseen overtime risks cause employee fatigue and turnover
  • Lack of compliance documentation increases legal risks
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing submissions instead of supporting staff
  • Disparate tools create fragmented data hindering operational insights
  • Tracking hours for part-time or temporary staff is cumbersome leading to billing disputes
  • Inability to confidently report labor costs affects budgeting and staffing decisions
Old vs New

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Suit Front Desk Teams

Manual processes and disconnected systems create headaches and delays.

Conventional Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • No real-time insight into hours worked or missing submissions
  • Approval via email leads to lost audit trails
  • Time logs disconnected from scheduling or tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance records incomplete and difficult to produce

ClickUp Time Tracking for Front Desk

  • Integrated timesheets submitted and locked within a single platform
  • Live visibility into hours logged and pending approvals
  • Automated approval workflows with comprehensive audit trails
  • Time data linked directly to front desk schedules and shifts
  • Workload views highlight staffing capacity and overtime
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Key Benefits for Front Desk Teams

Unlock New Efficiency with Front Desk Time Tracking

Outdated tools and manual tracking slow down your operations and increase errors.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Accurately Recorded

Automated reminders guarantee all front desk hours are logged before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Approvals and locked entries provide payroll-ready data without last-minute corrections.

ClickUp Views

Spot Early Signs of Front Desk Fatigue

Workload views reveal overtime trends so you can adjust schedules proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Maintain Audit-Ready Records with Ease

Every time entry and change is logged and exportable for compliance audits.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Labor Costs by Shift or Location

Tag hours to specific desks or roles to generate detailed cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Overhead

Automations handle reminders and summaries, letting your team focus on guest service.

Start Tracking Front Desk Time Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Front Desk Teams Benefit Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams that need precise, real-time tracking of shifts and attendance

If You're a Front Desk Supervisor

  • Stop chasing missed shift logs. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sorting through emails
  • Approve timesheets instantly. Entries lock to prevent later changes
  • Enter payroll with confidence knowing data is verified and accurate

If You're a Front Desk Manager

  • Monitor staff capacity to prevent burnout and maintain service quality
  • Reassign shifts easily from a clear workload overview without manual spreadsheets
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp sends automatic follow-ups
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly so you can focus on operations
Powered by ClickUp Brain

Simplify Front Desk Time Tracking with AI Assistance

No more tedious follow-ups or manual reports — Brain automates everything.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set submission deadlines once, Brain handles reminders and flags any missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Answer Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who has submitted hours or where time was spent — get answers right away.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews Effortlessly

Automatic summaries of hours, workload, and attendance are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Front Desk Activities

Meetings, breaks, and shift changes get logged and assigned to the correct tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Your Time Tracking Workflows

Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early and Stay Compliant

Brain spots missing or unusual time entries before they impact payroll or compliance.

Common Questions

FAQs About Front Desk Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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