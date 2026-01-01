Time Tracking Software for Freight Drivers

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Freight Drivers

Capture driving hours, automate log submissions, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your routes on track and compliant.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Freight Drivers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Tracking hours on the road without specialized tools leads to costly errors and compliance risks:

  • Manual logs prone to errors and omissions — risking fines and audits
  • Difficulty logging hours during long hauls — leading to inaccurate records
  • Lack of real-time visibility — dispatchers and managers can’t monitor driver hours efficiently
  • Compliance with regulations becomes complicated — jeopardizing safety and legal standing
  • Time-consuming paperwork — distracting drivers from the road
  • Disconnected data from scheduling and routes — causing inefficiencies
  • Inability to verify hours for pay and billing — creating disputes
  • Limited insight into driver workload and fatigue — increasing accident risk
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Freight Drivers

Outdated methods increase risk and slow operations on the road.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper logs or spreadsheets filled out manually
  • Logs submitted after trips, causing delays
  • No integration with route or dispatch systems
  • Limited oversight of driver hours in real time
  • Compliance tracking done manually, prone to errors
  • Inflexible for on-the-go updates or corrections

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Automated logging directly from mobile devices
  • Real-time updates visible to drivers and dispatch
  • Integrated with routes, schedules, and billing
  • AI-driven compliance alerts and log validation
  • Automated reminders and approvals on the go
  • Secure, tamper-proof records for audits
Freight Driver Benefits

Unlock the Power of Modern Time Tracking for Freight Drivers

Traditional methods limit your potential; smart tools open the road ahead.
ClickUp Automations

Avoid Missed Driving Logs with Automated Reminders

ClickUp sends timely alerts so no driving hour goes unrecorded, keeping your logs complete every trip.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Compliant Timesheets Instantly

Logs are verified and locked automatically, ensuring your hours meet legal requirements without extra hassle.

ClickUp Views

Monitor Fatigue Before It Becomes a Hazard

Workload views highlight driving hours versus rest periods to help prevent burnout and maintain safety.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

Every log entry is securely stored with a full audit trail, ready for quick export during inspections.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Operating Costs by Route and Load

Tag hours by trip or cargo to generate detailed reports that clarify where your time and money go.

ClickUp Reminders

Streamline Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and compliance checks so time tracking happens effortlessly.

Start Tracking Driving Hours Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Freight Driver Time Tracking Software?

Teams that depend on precise, compliant driving hour data

If You're a Fleet Manager

  • Eliminate manual chase for driver logs. Automated notifications keep drivers on schedule
  • Instantly see incomplete or missing timesheets without extra calls
  • Approve driver logs with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-submission changes
  • Ensure payroll and billing run smoothly with verified, compliant data

If You're a Dispatcher or Operations Lead

  • Monitor driver hours to prevent overextension and ensure legal compliance
  • Adjust assignments in real time using workload insights without disrupting schedules
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve and confirm driver hours quickly, freeing time for other priorities
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual follow-ups or data hunting — let Brain handle the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Drivers for Logs

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries in real time.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers About Driving Hours

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted logs or where driving time was spent and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of driving hours, workload, and compliance status effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Moment on the Road

Brain automatically logs meetings, breaks, and transit times mapped to the right routes.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Compliance Workflows Run on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Operations

Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to prevent compliance problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Freight Drivers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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