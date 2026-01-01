Tracking hours without a freight-specific system leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders mean no timesheet slips through the cracks before invoicing.
Secure, verified time data ensures accurate client billing and contractor payments.
Real-time workload insights help redistribute assignments and avoid burnout.
Every time entry and edit is tracked and exportable for regulatory or client audits.
Tag hours by shipment or client to generate detailed cost and profitability reports.
Automated reminders and summaries let you focus on freight, not follow-ups.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “Where did hours go?” and Brain provides quick responses.
Auto-generated summaries of time, workload, and task progress ready when you need them.
Meetings, calls, and dispatch tasks are logged and linked to the correct shipments.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular time entries early to keep billing and payroll accurate.