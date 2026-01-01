Time Tracking Software for Freight Brokers

Time Tracking Tailored for Freight Brokerage Teams

Accurately capture billable hours, streamline approvals, and empower your operations with ClickUp Brain’s AI-driven tracking and follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Freight Brokers Need Time Tracking Built for Their Workflow

Tracking hours without a freight-specific system leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt billing cycles and client trust
  • Manual entry errors cause inaccurate invoicing and lost revenue
  • Hidden workload spikes increase burnout risk among dispatchers and agents
  • Compliance risks escalate without clear audit trails for regulatory needs
  • Managers drown in follow-ups rather than focusing on optimizing freight operations
  • Disconnected tools mean lost insights between time data and shipments
  • Verifying contractor hours is a headache leading to frequent billing disputes
  • Limited labor cost visibility hampers strategic decision-making and profitability
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Freight Brokers

Outdated methods create bottlenecks and obscure critical operational data.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets scattered via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into hours logged or outstanding submissions
  • Approvals managed through back-and-forth emails without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from freight tasks and shipment records
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, risking overload
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform with instant submission and locked timesheets
  • Live visibility of team hours and pending approvals
  • Automated approval workflows with reminders and full audit history
  • Seamless integration of time with freight projects and tasks
  • Visual workload dashboards to balance team capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and invoicing
Freight Brokerage Advantages

Six Ways Freight Brokers Gain with Dedicated Time Tracking

Traditional tracking limits your potential. ClickUp unlocks freight-specific benefits that transform your daily work.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shipment's Hours Are Captured Before Billing

Automated reminders mean no timesheet slips through the cracks before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Approve and Lock Time Entries to Prevent Billing Discrepancies

Secure, verified time data ensures accurate client billing and contractor payments.

ClickUp Views

Spot Work Overload Before It Hits Your Team

Real-time workload insights help redistribute assignments and avoid burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Checks with Complete Audit-Ready Records

Every time entry and edit is tracked and exportable for regulatory or client audits.

ClickUp Reports

Align Labor Costs Directly with Freight Projects and Clients

Tag hours by shipment or client to generate detailed cost and profitability reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Tracking Admin with AI-Powered Automation

Automated reminders and summaries let you focus on freight, not follow-ups.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Freight Broker Time Tracking?

Freight brokerage teams that depend on precise time management and streamlined billing.

If You're a Dispatch Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated notifications keep your team on track
  • Quickly identify missing submissions without sifting through emails
  • Approve hours swiftly. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with complete, verified time records

If You're a Freight Broker Owner

  • Monitor team capacity proactively to prevent overload and delays
  • Reassign workloads easily from a single dashboard without disrupting operations
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours in moments and focus on growing your business
AI-Enhanced Freight Operations

How Time Tracking Looks Without Manual Hassle

ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking tasks so you never miss a beat.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “Where did hours go?” and Brain provides quick responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Auto-generated summaries of time, workload, and task progress ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Freight-Related Work Automatically

Meetings, calls, and dispatch tasks are logged and linked to the correct shipments.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflow Automation Take Over

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Operations

Brain spots missing or irregular time entries early to keep billing and payroll accurate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking Insights for Freight Brokers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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