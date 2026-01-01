Freelancer Time Tracking Made Simple

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Freelancers

Easily log your hours, manage client billing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle your time management so you focus on your craft.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Freelancers Need Purpose-Built Time Tracking Software

Tracking billable hours without dedicated tools can cost freelancers time and money. Here's what happens without specialized time tracking:

  • Invoices are delayed or inaccurate — losing trust and revenue
  • Manual logs invite errors — hours get underreported or forgotten
  • Difficulty proving work done — clients question billed time
  • No real-time overview of projects — managing multiple clients becomes chaotic
  • Time tracking eats into productive work hours — distractions reduce income
  • No automation for reminders or reports — billing becomes a manual chore
  • Disconnected data across apps — inefficiencies and lost insights
  • Struggles with compliance and contracts — risk of disputes and missed deadlines
Freelancer Time Tracking Showdown

Why Traditional Time Tracking Methods Fail Freelancers

Manual tracking, scattered notes, and delayed billing slow your freelance business down.

Old-School Approaches

  • Logging hours in notebooks, spreadsheets, or basic timers
  • No centralized view of client work or time spent
  • Invoices created manually without integration to tracked time
  • No automated reminders for tracking or billing deadlines
  • Difficulty separating billable vs. non-billable time
  • Limited insights into productivity trends and client profitability

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Track and lock time entries per project and client in one place
  • Real-time visibility into hours logged across gigs
  • Automated invoice-ready reports with billing categories
  • AI-powered reminders and approvals with audit trails
  • Integrated task and time management for full context
  • Insights into your most profitable clients and tasks
Freelancer Benefits

How Dedicated Time Tracking Transforms Freelance Workflows

Stop juggling spreadsheets and missed hours—unlock efficiency and clear client communication.
ClickUp Automations

Always Bill Every Minute Accurately

Automated timers and reminders ensure no billable hour slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Generate Client-Ready Timesheets Instantly

ClickUp’s reports are formatted for easy sharing and approval, speeding up payments.

ClickUp Views

Spot When Projects Are Overrunning

Real-time tracking helps you adjust scope and communicate changes before it’s too late.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Maintain Clear Records for Every Client

Audit trails keep your work transparent, reducing disputes and building trust.

ClickUp Reports

Plan Your Workload Without Guesswork

Visual workload views let you balance multiple clients without burnout.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Hours on Time Management Tasks

AI-powered automations handle reminders, summaries, and progress updates behind the scenes.

Track Your Time Precisely—No Hassle, No Delay

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Freelancer Time Tracking Software?

Freelancers and small agencies who need accurate, efficient billing and time management.

If You're a Solo Freelancer

  • End the chase for lost hours. Automated timers and reminders help you capture every minute
  • Quickly review and approve work logs before invoicing
  • Access clear, detailed reports to justify your rates and hours
  • Manage multiple clients without the overwhelm using integrated task and time views

If You Manage a Small Freelance Team or Agency

  • Monitor team capacity and project hours in real time to avoid burnout
  • Reassign tasks with workload insights to meet deadlines
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups with AI-driven reminders and approvals
  • Approve timesheets swiftly to keep client billing on schedule
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

Let AI automate your time management so you can focus on your craft.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Time Entries

Set your deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Time Queries

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours break down by client—no digging needed.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Client Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of your tracked time and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, calls, and discussions get logged and linked to projects without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Your Time Tracking Flawlessly Automated

Brain flags inconsistencies, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports on autopilot.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Potential Issues Early

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact your billing or deadlines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Freelancer Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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