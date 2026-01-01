Handling multiple clients and projects without streamlined time tracking can lead to lost revenue and missed deadlines. Here’s what freelance UI designers face without a specialized tool:
Automated timers and AI reminders ensure every client hour is captured accurately.
Approve and lock time entries with audit trails, making invoicing transparent and trustworthy.
Visual workload insights help you balance tasks and avoid burnout.
Generate clear, detailed time reports to justify billing and showcase your value.
Integrate with your favorite design and communication apps for unified tracking.
Leverage ClickUp Brain to send reminders, summaries, and detect time tracking gaps effortlessly.
Freelancers and small teams needing precise, hassle-free time management
No more chasing timesheets or sifting through reports. Let AI handle your time management.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Which client needs invoicing?” and get quick answers.
Brain generates summaries highlighting time spent and project progress.
Meetings and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to projects.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without intervention.
Brain spots missing or inconsistent entries before they impact billing.