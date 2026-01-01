Without a dedicated time tracking system, freelance stylists face unique hurdles:
Automated prompts keep your time logs complete and accurate, so no billable moment is missed.
Lock and approve time entries to guarantee trustworthy billing every time.
Visualize your workload to balance busy days with rest and avoid fatigue.
Keep detailed, export-ready logs to simplify deductions and compliance.
Tag hours by client or service to identify your most profitable work.
Automate reminders and reporting so you focus on styling, not spreadsheets.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends tailored reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask “Which client sessions are unlogged?” or “How much time did I spend styling this week?” and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your weekly hours, appointments, and workload.
Meetings, consultations, and travel time are logged and linked to clients without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, schedules follow-ups, and generates reports so you focus on your craft.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual time patterns early to keep your billing accurate.