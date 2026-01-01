Time Tracking Software for Freelance Project Managers

Time Tracking Designed to Empower Freelance Project Managers

Accurately log billable hours, streamline client reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle follow-ups so you focus on what matters most.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Freelance Project Managers Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Juggling multiple clients and projects without centralized time tracking can lead to costly errors and missed opportunities:

  • Inconsistent time logging across clients — billing errors and lost revenue
  • Manual tracking eats into your productive hours — time wasted on spreadsheets
  • Lack of visibility on project progress — delays and scope creep go unnoticed
  • Difficulty proving billable hours to clients — disputes and payment delays
  • No automated reminders — forgotten entries and inaccurate reports
  • Scattered data across apps — inefficient workflows and reporting headaches
  • Struggling to balance workload — risk of burnout or under-delivery
  • Limited insights into your profitability per project — decisions made without data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Freelance Project Managers

Manual logs and disconnected tools slow your workflow and reduce accuracy.

Traditional Methods

  • Tracking time with manual spreadsheets or notes
  • No unified view of hours across multiple clients
  • Time approvals and billing handled via email or separate apps
  • Disconnected time data from project management tools
  • Limited insights into actual vs. estimated hours
  • Incomplete records for client disputes or audits

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All time entries captured and managed within one platform
  • Real-time visibility into your logged hours per project
  • Automated reminders and approvals streamline billing
  • Time data directly linked to tasks and milestones
  • Workload views help balance your project commitments
  • Reliable, export-ready reports to support client invoicing
Unlock Your Productivity

How Dedicated Time Tracking Transforms Freelance Project Management

Manual tracking gaps and fragmented data hold back your potential.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute Again

Automated reminders ensure every task’s time is recorded before invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Client-Ready Time Reports Instantly

Lock entries with approvals to guarantee accurate and audit-proof billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Affects Your Performance

Visual workload tools highlight when project demands exceed your capacity.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Export Comprehensive Records with Confidence

Maintain detailed logs of every minute worked, ready for client review or tax purposes.

ClickUp Reports

Analyze Profitability by Project or Client

Tag hours by project to understand where your time yields the best returns.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Hours Managing Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on delivering results.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Who Gains the Most from Freelance Project Manager Time Tracking Software

Freelancers and consultants who manage multiple projects and clients

If You're a Freelance Project Manager

  • Stop losing hours to manual tracking. Automated reminders keep your timesheets current
  • Easily see unsubmitted or incomplete time entries across clients
  • Approve logged hours in seconds. Lock entries to prevent accidental changes
  • Present clean, verified time reports for every client billing cycle

If You're an Independent Consultant

  • Monitor project workloads to avoid overcommitment
  • Shift tasks and hours effortlessly when priorities change
  • Forget chasing yourself for timesheets. AI-driven follow-ups keep you on track
  • Approve and finalize your tracked hours quickly so you can focus on client work
AI-Powered Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

No more chasing entries or compiling reports. Let Brain take care of it.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask natural language questions like “Which projects lack time entries?” and get immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Client Reviews

Brain compiles summaries of time spent, workload, and progress ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and client calls log themselves, linked directly to relevant tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Follow-Ups

Brain triggers alerts for overtime, missing timesheets, and generates reports on autopilot.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects anomalies and missing entries early to prevent billing discrepancies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Freelance Project Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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