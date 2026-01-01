Juggling multiple clients and projects without centralized time tracking can lead to costly errors and missed opportunities:
Automated reminders ensure every task’s time is recorded before invoicing deadlines.
Lock entries with approvals to guarantee accurate and audit-proof billing.
Visual workload tools highlight when project demands exceed your capacity.
Maintain detailed logs of every minute worked, ready for client review or tax purposes.
Tag hours by project to understand where your time yields the best returns.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on delivering results.
Freelancers and consultants who manage multiple projects and clients
No more chasing entries or compiling reports. Let Brain take care of it.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing logs.
Ask natural language questions like “Which projects lack time entries?” and get immediate insights.
Brain compiles summaries of time spent, workload, and progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings and client calls log themselves, linked directly to relevant tasks.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime, missing timesheets, and generates reports on autopilot.
Brain detects anomalies and missing entries early to prevent billing discrepancies.