Without a dedicated system, managing your hours and client billing can quickly spiral out of control:
Automated reminders ensure all your time is logged before invoicing deadlines.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for transparent client billing.
Visualize your capacity across clients and projects to manage your time sustainably.
Export detailed time records instantly for any client inquiry or review.
Tag hours by client, campaign, or activity to identify your most valuable work.
Leverage automations to handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on PR strategy.
Freelancers who value precise billing and workload management
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours today?” or “What’s the time spent on Client A?” and get answers immediately.
Automatic summaries of logged time and project progress are ready when you need them.
Meetings, emails, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to relevant campaigns.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-up tasks, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missed entries and unusual time patterns early, helping you avoid client disputes.