Without a dedicated system, managing billable hours and client sessions can become chaotic. Here's what freelance nutritionists face when tracking time the old way:
Automated reminders ensure every client consultation is logged on time.
Lock and approve session entries to guarantee billing confidence.
Real-time workload views help you manage sessions and avoid burnout.
Export detailed time logs and session histories instantly.
Tag time by client and service to provide clear, professional insights.
AI-powered automations handle reminders, approvals, and reporting quietly in the background.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Which sessions are unlogged?” or “How much time spent per client?” and get immediate responses.
AI-generated summaries of your tracked time and client workload are ready when you are.
Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to the right client automatically.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing sessions and unusual patterns early for timely corrections.