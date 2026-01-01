Juggling clients, travel, and creative prep without a dedicated tool can lead to lost hours and income:
Automated timers and reminders capture prep, travel, and client time so you invoice accurately every time.
Approved, locked entries with audit trails mean your clients see transparent, trustworthy billing.
Visual workload tools help you balance client bookings and personal time to avoid burnout.
Generate clear reports showing exactly how your time was spent on each project or event.
Let ClickUp Brain send follow-up alerts so you focus on your craft instead of chasing timesheets.
Reduce manual entry and communication with AI-powered tracking and reporting that runs quietly in the background.
Set a deadline once — Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Which clients need time approval?” or “How many hours spent on bridal makeup?” and get instant AI responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your tracked time and workload before consultations.
Meetings, travel, and prep time are logged and assigned to the right client projects.
Brain flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns, keeping your billing accurate and timely.